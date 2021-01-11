Fitzemeyer & Tocci Associates Elects New President During Latest Board Meeting - Scott LeClair, PE, LEED AP

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitzemeyer & Tocci Associates, Inc. (F&T – https://www.f-t.com/) recently announced it had named engineer Scott LeClair to serve as the new company President during the latest meeting of the Board of Directors. LeClair previously served as Executive VP of Client Services and will transition into the role of F&T President over the course of the next year. LeClair will be responsible for executing the strategies approved by the Board, including an increased focus on diversifying our services and the regions we serve. Ted Fitzemeyer will continue his role as CEO/Board chair.

"I am happy to congratulate Scott LeClair on his new position as President of F&T," said Fitzemeyer. "Scott has been with the company since 2002 and has been an integral part of F&T's growth. He was originally hired as Special Projects PM, and grew that specialty into a Healthcare studio which comprised 50% of F&T's total revenue. He has continuously and successfully grown his client base and was instrumental in building our commissioning, life safety, and technology services as well as our Construction Management company. I am pleased to see him take an increased leadership role in the future of F&T, and I know he will continue to be one of our most influential leaders."

LeClair is an award-winning engineer with over 30 years of experience in the management and design of infrastructure systems, with a focus on healthcare institutional clients. LeClair is a retired Air Force veteran, having served in base level engineering groups and organization-wide as mechanical engineering design expert and instructor for the Air Force Institute of Technology. He is a healthcare infrastructure strategist who is an acknowledged industry-leader in sustainable and energy efficient healthcare design.

A pioneer in the field of health and research design, LeClair has worked for distinguished clients like the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Yale New Haven Health, Brigham & Woman's Hospital, and Maine Medical Center. And with a deep devotion to education, LeClair has also participated on multiple prestigious healthcare and engineering panels, including the New England Healthcare Engineers' Society (NEHES) Conference; MEDED Facilities Conference; the ASHE Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) Summit; and the Healthcare Design Conference.

About Fitzemeyer & Tocci: Providing Thoughtful Practical Engineering Leadership

F&T is a full-service MEP engineering firm with specialized expertise in a diverse range of institution and facility types, including Academic, Healthcare, and Science & Technology. From concept to construction, F&T forms lasting partnerships with architects, owners and construction managers, providing logical, clear and concise intelligence in a rapidly changing building environment. With a collaborative approach and multi-discipline engineering teams, F&T implements strategies that improve coordination and quality to make each client's project a success. Learn more at: www.F-T.com.

