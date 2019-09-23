Fitzmaurice Hand Institute Becomes the First Surgical Facility Worldwide to Achieve Accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Hand Surgery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitzmaurice Hand Institute and Endotech Surgery Center in Scottsdale, AZ has achieved dual-accreditations as a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Hand Surgery (COEMIHS) and Minimally Invasive Surgery (COEMIS) by Surgical Review Corporation. These accreditations distinguish Fitzmaurice Hand Institute and Endotech Surgery Center from many other facilities by providing the highest quality of care to its patients as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

Status as an accredited Center of Excellence means Fitzmaurice Hand Institute, Endotech Surgery Center, and Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice have met nationally recognized standards. Not all hospitals, ASCs, and surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous on-site inspection process are granted accreditation.

"The process was challenging, but our facilities excelled," said Terrell Coleman, COO of Fitzmaurice Hand Institute.

Healthcare organizations and surgeons seeking accreditation by SRC undergo an extensive self-assessment and on-site inspection. This process includes physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in the accredited program. The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization or surgeon improve its care and services.

Fitzmaurice Hand institute (FHI) was established in 2013 and Endotech Surgery Center was established in 2016 by Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice. FHI and Endotech's mission is to offer quality care and services that are set at the highest of community standards and meets patients' expectations by providing caring, convenient, and accessible healthcare services. Our facilities and staff use state of the art equipment and techniques to ensure safety and the best outcomes. Fitzmaurice Hand Institute and Endotech is located at 8841 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260, (480) 719-4750, www.fitzhand.com

About SRC – Established in 2003, Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is an internationally recognized patient safety organization dedicated to recognizing and refining surgical care. SRC is the leading administrator of quality improvement and accreditation programs for surgeons and hospitals worldwide. SRC's proven methodology, known as the "Cycle of Excellence," results in quantifiable and unparalleled improvement in outcomes, patient safety and costs across surgical specialties. For more information, visit www.surgicalreview.org.

