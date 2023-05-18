FIU celebrates Kenneth A. Jessell's investiture as sixth university president

News provided by

Florida International University

18 May, 2023, 14:59 ET

MIAMI, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FIU celebrated the ascension of Kenneth A. Jessell to the office of president at an investiture ceremony held at the university.

"I humbly serve as the sixth president of this great institution, with an overwhelming sense of optimism for what is possible for FIU in this new era," Jessell said. "As we commemorate five decades of incomparable success, we go forth together to build a university of the future."

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, community leaders and university presidents were among the hundreds who gathered at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center at FIU's west Miami-Dade campus for the ceremony. Florida Lieutenant Governor and FIU alumna Jeanette M. Nuñez delivered the keynote address.

"Ken is humble. He has the utmost integrity and intellect. He is home-grown, home-raised and hometown," Nuñez said. "He'll also fight for FIU in the halls of Tallahassee and in the halls of D.C. The future of FIU is indeed bright and part of that is in great tribute to the leadership of Dr. Kenneth Jessell."

The FIU Board of Trustees named Jessell the sixth president of FIU on Oct. 17, 2022. Prior to that, Jessell served as interim president for 10 months and as senior vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer for 13 years. Additionally, he is a professor of finance in the College of Business.

During President Jessell's tenure, FIU has continued to rise in the rankings overall, including recently released U.S. News and World Report graduate and law school rankings, which place international business at No.2 and FIU Law at No. 60 in the nation. FIU is among the top 10 universities in the nation for students' return on investment and it consistently places at the top of the Florida Board of Governors performance metrics.

"Today, a great man is formally invested with the duty of leading our beloved university to new heights," said Board of Trustees Chair Dean C. Colson. "President Jessell is, without a doubt, the right person at the right moment to guide us along this journey with dedication, optimism, and true Panther pride."

Investiture celebrations will continue this afternoon as students join Jessell for events at each FIU campus, with pizza, ice cream, music, and other activities.

Please visit go.fiu.edu/investiture for images from the investiture ceremony.

Media Contact: 
Elizabeth Ferrer-Alfonso
305-348-6944
[email protected]

SOURCE Florida International University

Also from this source

'Get down from the car' is an expression you'll probably only hear in Miami. New research explains why

FIU Law leaps in U.S. News rankings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.