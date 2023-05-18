FIU celebrates Kenneth A. Jessell's investiture as sixth university president

MIAMI, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FIU celebrated the ascension of Kenneth A. Jessell to the office of president at an investiture ceremony held at the university.

"I humbly serve as the sixth president of this great institution, with an overwhelming sense of optimism for what is possible for FIU in this new era," Jessell said. "As we commemorate five decades of incomparable success, we go forth together to build a university of the future."

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, community leaders and university presidents were among the hundreds who gathered at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center at FIU's west Miami-Dade campus for the ceremony. Florida Lieutenant Governor and FIU alumna Jeanette M. Nuñez delivered the keynote address.

"Ken is humble. He has the utmost integrity and intellect. He is home-grown, home-raised and hometown," Nuñez said. "He'll also fight for FIU in the halls of Tallahassee and in the halls of D.C. The future of FIU is indeed bright and part of that is in great tribute to the leadership of Dr. Kenneth Jessell."

The FIU Board of Trustees named Jessell the sixth president of FIU on Oct. 17, 2022. Prior to that, Jessell served as interim president for 10 months and as senior vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer for 13 years. Additionally, he is a professor of finance in the College of Business.

During President Jessell's tenure, FIU has continued to rise in the rankings overall, including recently released U.S. News and World Report graduate and law school rankings, which place international business at No.2 and FIU Law at No. 60 in the nation. FIU is among the top 10 universities in the nation for students' return on investment and it consistently places at the top of the Florida Board of Governors performance metrics.

"Today, a great man is formally invested with the duty of leading our beloved university to new heights," said Board of Trustees Chair Dean C. Colson. "President Jessell is, without a doubt, the right person at the right moment to guide us along this journey with dedication, optimism, and true Panther pride."

Investiture celebrations will continue this afternoon as students join Jessell for events at each FIU campus, with pizza, ice cream, music, and other activities.

Please visit go.fiu.edu/investiture for images from the investiture ceremony.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Ferrer-Alfonso

305-348-6944

[email protected]

SOURCE Florida International University