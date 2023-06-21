FIU partners with Vida & Estilo, hospitality group behind some of Miami and Las Vegas' most iconic brands, to educate future leaders in the industry

Funds to support FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management

MIAMI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida & Estilo, a national restaurant and hotel group based in Miami, is establishing two new funds to support student success and educational programming at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU).

One of the largest privately owned restaurant groups in the state of Florida, Vida & Estilo is a culinary industry pioneer behind recognizable restaurant concepts such as News Café, Havana 1957, Café Americano, PaperFish, Barsecco, Oh! Mexico and Marabu.

The Vida & Estilo Hospitality Program Fund will help create and build out training and programming to elevate the skill level of both executive leadership teams and emerging leaders in the hospitality industry.

Complementing this fund, the Vida & Estilo Student Support Fund will foster student enrichment and experiences that include scholarships, stipends and student programming.

The Chaplin School, a top 10 ranked hospitality program, and Vida & Estilo also plan to hold branded days at the Biscayne Bay Campus, where Vida & Estilo senior leadership, general managers and directors can mentor students with real-life business applications and highlight career opportunities in fields that include real estate and venue development, marketing, public relations, culinary, beverage and design.

"These funds will undoubtedly bolster the work of the Chaplin School as we seek to continue to produce leaders in the hospitality industry," said Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School. "We are grateful to Vida & Estilo for its support."

The company is led by CEO, owner and FIU alumnus Matias Pesce, who graduated from FIU in 2018. The two new funds are the latest initiatives to come from Vida & Estilo's partnership with the Chaplin School. The company has supported the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), of which the school is a beneficiary of, each of the past two years.

"Vida & Estilo is proud to continue its partnership with the Chaplin School by establishing the Vida & Estilo Hospitality Program Fund and the Vida & Estilo Student Support Fund," Pesce said. "As an alumnus, I know firsthand about the excellent education FIU provides and the powerful community outreach that it has. It perfectly aligns with the mission of Vida & Estilo."

"We believe that business success is not only about individual achievements as a person or as a company, but also about our ability to build strategic alliances, establish trusting relationships and foster a collaborative environment that will contribute to continue developing the next generation of business leaders for the hospitality industry and our communities." Pesce said.

Both funds will be available starting in Fall 2023.

