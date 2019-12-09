FIU researcher named Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida International University Distinguished Professor Madhavan Nair has been named a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).

Nair, an internationally renowned expert in nanotechnology and HIV research, is the founding chair of the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine's Department of Immunology and Nano-Medicine. He is also associate vice president of nanomedicine, associate dean of biomedical research, and director of the Institute of NeuroImmune Pharmacology at FIU.

"This distinction is a fitting tribute to the immense contributions of Dr. Nair to the scientific fields of immunology and of nanotechnology. Importantly, Dr. Nair's legacy of discoveries and inventions will yield better outcomes for patients suffering from AIDS and other types of life-threatening diseases," said Dr. Robert Sackstein, dean of the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and senior vice president for Health Affairs.

The NAI Fellows Program highlights academic inventors who have demonstrated a spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society. Election as an NAI Fellow is the highest professional distinction accorded solely to academic inventors.

Nair's current research focuses mainly on the role that drug abuse – of various substances like alcohol, morphine, cocaine, and methamphetamine – has on neuro-AIDS, neurological disorders caused primarily by HIV damage to the central and peripheral nervous systems. Nair is also developing therapeutic approaches to control neuro-AIDS by specific drug targeting to the brain using his own patented nanotechnology. Nair is the first FIU researcher to earn a prestigious MERIT Award from the National Institutes of Health recognizing outstanding competence and productivity in research. He holds 14 U.S patents and has published more than 250 papers as first and/or senior author.

The NAI Fellows Induction Ceremony will be held next April in Phoenix, Arizona.

