Five ABF Freight Service Centers Honored

FORT SMITH, Ark., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that five of its ABF Freight® service centers have earned the President's Quality Award for their achievements in 2018: Dothan, Alabama; Portland, Oregon; Norristown, Pennsylvania; Dayton, Ohio; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The prestigious President's Quality Award recognizes service centers that exemplified the Quality Process during the previous year.

"The experience and responsiveness of our highly motivated ABF Freight service center teams help ArcBest and ABF provide a best-in-class customer experience," ABF Freight President Tim Thorne said. "I am very proud of the teams at Dothan, Portland, Norristown, Dayton and San Juan and the efforts they give every day to serve our customers with excellence."

Since 1984, ArcBest and ABF Freight have relied on the Quality Process, which is based on principles articulated by the late Philip Crosby. Employee education through quality seminars, skills training, focus groups and designated quality teams help ensure that quality throughout the ArcBest organization is an ongoing process, not merely a program.

Each year, all ABF Freight service centers undergo extensive evaluations that include a nomination process, a quality awareness survey, a safety audit and an on-site validation audit by the Quality Implementation Committee. This comprehensive process gauges customer satisfaction, resource management, damage/loss prevention and other performance factors.

The ABF Freight President's Quality Awards were established in 1993; the awards are presented annually.

