Five ABF Freight Service Centers Recognized

"The President's Quality Award truly reflects the teamwork and dedication of the employees at these service centers," ABF Freight President Tim Thorne said. "Our ability to provide a great customer experience depends upon the training, experience and responsiveness of the employees at our local service centers. The teams at La Crosse, Brockton, Carlisle, Evansville and Quebec exemplify the best of the best."

Since 1984, ArcBest and ABF Freight have relied on the Quality Process, which is based on principles articulated by the late Philip Crosby. Employee education through quality seminars, job-skills training, focus groups and designated quality teams have ensured that quality throughout the ArcBest organization is a process, not merely a program.

Each year, all ABF Freight service centers undergo extensive evaluations that include a nomination process, a quality awareness survey and an on-site validation audit by the Quality Implementation Committee. This comprehensive process gauges customer satisfaction, resource management, damage/loss prevention and other performance factors.

The President's Quality Awards were established in 1993; since 1999, the awards have been presented annually.

