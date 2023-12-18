Five Acellus Academy Students Receive Academic All-American Award from USA Gymnastics

News provided by

Acellus Academy

18 Dec, 2023, 15:54 ET

Five Acellus Academy High School Athletes Recognized for Academic Excellence

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acellus Academy proudly announces five student recipients of the USA Gymnastics 2023 Award for the Academic All-American Program. This prestigious award recognizes academic achievement in junior gymnasts in the USA Gymnastics Men's Development Program. Designed to encourage a high level of academic accomplishment in young athletes, the Development Program establishes a training ground in both physical development as well as academics.

The five Acellus Academy students who received the 2023 Award for the Men's Artistic are:

Continue Reading
Acellus Academy student, Jackson F., at gymnastics competition.
Acellus Academy student, Jackson F., at gymnastics competition.

  • Anderson Card, Grade 9, of Blairstown, NJ
  • Jackson Frey, Grade 9, of Bradenton, FL
  • Alexander Mahana, Grade 12, of North Las Vegas, NV
  • Thomas Reyna, Grade 12, of Boerne, TX
  • Bryce Roper, Grade 12, of Helotes, TX

The Academic All-American Recognition Award is presented annually at Regional Championships. It stresses the importance of maintaining a high moral standard that aligns with athletic and academic prowess. To qualify for the USA Gymnastics Academic All-American award, students must be current members of USA Gymnastics enrolled in high school (grades 9-12) with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Applicants' GPAs must be certified by school registrars and/or an accredited independent organization or school system, such as Acellus Academy. The five Acellus student recipients of this award span include both Freshman and Senior athletes.

In addition to being regionally accredited by WASC, Acellus Academy helps student athletes qualify to play sports a NCAA Division 1 & 2 colleges by offering core high school courses that have been reviewed and approved by the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association). High school students attending Acellus Academy earn a high school diploma upon graduation.

For more information about Acellus Academy, please visit: https://acellusacademy.com/

About USA Gymnastics Men's Development Program
The USA Gymnastics Men's Development Program provides a training ground for young athletes. It stresses the development of values, morals, and social skills while encouraging a high level of academic achievement. The USA Gymnastics Men's Program established the Academic All-American Recognition award to recognize outstanding athletic achievement alongside academic excellence.

About Acellus Academy
Acellus Academy is a K-12 online private school based in Kansas City, Missouri. It is operated by the International Academy of Science, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Acellus Academy provides instruction using the revolutionary Acellus Gold platform, which is designed to accelerate learning and motivate student achievement. Acellus Academy is regionally accredited by WASC (Western Association of Schools and Colleges).

The Acellus Learning System is also utilized by thousands of schools across the United States to educate students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The courses offered by Acellus are filmed in high definition and are taught by some of the nation's most talented teachers. Acellus offers hundreds of courses, covering a broad spectrum of subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Language Arts, Social Studies, Fine Arts, Foreign Languages, CTE, and STEM.

SOURCE Acellus Academy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.