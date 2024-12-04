Five 'Alalā Raised by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Released on Maui for the First Time Ever

This Charismatic and Intelligent Species Has Been Extinct in the Wild Since 2002

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five ʻalalā, also called the Hawaiian crow, have entered the forests of Maui for the first time. The birds were hatched and prepared for release under the care of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance at Keauhou Bird Conservation Center in Volcano and Maui Bird Conservation Center in Makawao. The release of ʻalalā on Maui is a significant milestone in a longstanding conservation program underway for the purpose of returning this intelligent and charismatic species to its forest home. It is the result of a highly collaborative partnership between U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (State of Hawaiʻi DLNR DOFAW), San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, and University of Hawaiʻi. The National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy are active partners in the introduction of ʻalalā on Maui.

Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Extinct in the wild since 2002, ʻalalā are the last survivor of all the Hawaiian crow species and were historically found on Hawaiʻi Island. Threats to their survival include habitat loss and fragmentation, and predation and disease by introduced species, among other factors. The world's only remaining individuals are found at the Keauhou and Maui Bird Conservation Centers operated by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, and at the Pana'ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens, where they are granted respite from these challenges. The five ʻalalā that were released—two females and three males—spent several months in a social group at Keauhou and Maui Bird Conservation Centers to establish strong bonds. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance evaluated each bird for the release based on their behaviors, including their success when foraging for food and how they responded to predators. The birds were also assessed by veterinarians.

"It means a lot to me to care for the ʻalalā," said Keanini Aarona, avian recovery specialist at Maui Bird Conservation Center. "To me, and in my culture, the ʻalalā are like our ancestors—our kūpuna. The forest wouldn't be there without these birds."

Species recovery includes a healthy and robust population in human care, and reintroductions in suitable habitat. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's approach to conservation breeding incorporates monitoring ʻalalā breeding activity in human care using remote cameras, and an emphasis on allowing parent birds to breed completely on their own. Scientists also process and analyze biological samples from ʻalalā. By understanding the challenges faced by ʻalalā, the hope is to prevent and treat diseases and other health issues. This intensive management has resulted in an increase in the population from fewer than 20 birds in the late 1990s to more than 110 ʻalalā today. ʻAlalā conservation is complex, and many partner organizations are working to keep the recovery momentum going.

Between 2016 and 2020, a total of 30 ʻalalā were reintroduced into the Puʻu Makaʻala Natural Area Reserve on Hawaiʻi Island. After several successful years of flying free, ʻalalā numbers began to decline once more and reintroduction efforts were paused. The remaining ʻalalā were returned to human care. The insights gained from the previous release effort on Hawaiʻi Island will be essential to this next phase on Maui.

"The translocation of ʻalalā to Maui is a monumental step forward in conserving the species and a testament to the importance of partnership in reversing biodiversity loss," said Megan Owen, Ph.D., vice president of conservation science at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "It is the result of years of preparation involving San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, USFWS, State of Hawaiʻi DLNR DOFAW, University of Hawaiʻi and other NGOs, all of which have brought together a diverse range of skills and expertise to support the recovery of this species—one that is vital to the forests and people of Hawaiʻi."

Like all native Hawaiian birds, ʻalalā face challenges to their survival in the wild, so it is essential to understand how to help ʻalalā thrive in their forest home. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance scientists most recently evaluated nest quality and how it correlates to probability of egg loss in the ʻalalā; their findings were published in the journal "Zoo Biology". They also looked at how personality traits may impact mate selection, publishing the study in "Animal Conservation". A related paper published in "Frontiers in Conservation Science" revealed that it's not the duration of the relationship that counts, but the age of the birds that determines breeding success. Another paper published in "Conservation Science and Practice" investigated ways to better manage ʻalalā after release by changing where biologists provide additional food.

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships and groundbreaking efforts at the world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, both leading zoological institutions and accredited botanical gardens. Through wildlife care expertise, cutting-edge science and continued collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. The Alliance reaches over 1 billion people annually through its two conservation parks and media channels in 150 countries, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television, available in children's hospitals across 14 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.

