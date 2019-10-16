Five area organizations receive $5,000 in funding through innovative grantmaking initiative

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community organizations aiding veterans, single mothers with low incomes, LGBTQ+ Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness, immigrants and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities will each receive a $5,000 grant as a result of a program engaging Tufts Health Plan employees in grantmaking.

"This grant program is an opportunity for our business resource groups to recommend nonprofit organizations addressing important community issues," said Tufts Health Plan president and CEO Tom Croswell, who also serves on the Tufts Health Plan Foundation board of directors. "Giving back isn't just something we do; it's part of our culture. I'm incredibly proud of the dedicated employees who demonstrate their commitment to the community through this program and each and every day."

Each of Tufts Health Plan's five business resource groups (BRGs) nominated an organization aligned with their affinity to receive a grant from the Tufts Health Plan Foundation:

Mosaic, the multicultural BRG , recommended African Community Health Initiatives, a grassroots organization that helps African immigrants and refugees in Greater Boston access health information and services. The grant will enhance their programs and partnerships to promote health access for community members. ( Boston, Mass. )

recommended a grassroots organization that helps African immigrants and refugees in access health information and services. The grant will enhance their programs and partnerships to promote health access for community members. ( ) Parallel, the disability advocates BRG, recommended Arc of Massachusetts , a statewide organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The grant will support trainings for employee resource groups at five companies so they can help people with I/DD succeed in the workplace. ( Waltham, Mass. )

, a statewide organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The grant will support trainings for employee resource groups at five companies so they can help people with I/DD succeed in the workplace. ( ) Prism, the LGBTQ and allies BRG , recommended Crossroads Rhode Island , an organization that provides services and supports to LGBTQ residents of Rhode Island . The grant will support Crossroads' programming that assists LGBTQ individuals with shelter, food and other services. ( Providence, R.I. )

recommended , an organization that provides services and supports to LGBTQ residents of . The grant will support Crossroads' programming that assists LGBTQ individuals with shelter, food and other services. ( ) Veterans & Military, the veterans and allies BRG, recommended Operation Stand Down Rhode Island , an organization that connects military veterans with services, supports and job opportunities. The grant will support the annual Stand Down Weekend outreach event, where hundreds of veterans are connected to services and supports from agencies across Rhode Island . ( Johnston, R.I. )

, an organization that connects military veterans with services, supports and job opportunities. The grant will support the annual Stand Down Weekend outreach event, where hundreds of veterans are connected to services and supports from agencies across . ( ) Women Together, the women and allies BRG, recommended Rosie's Place, a Boston -based women's shelter that provides a wide range of support, including meals, housing and education. The grant will enhance employment and career services for single mothers with low incomes. ( Boston, Mass. )

About Tufts Health Plan

Celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2019, Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.*** Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).*

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn

About Tufts Health Plan Foundation

Established in 2008, Tufts Health Plan Foundation supports the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation has given more than $35 million to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island nonprofits that promote healthy living with an emphasis on older people. The Foundation began funding in New Hampshire in 2016 and in Connecticut in 2019. Tufts Health Plan Foundation funds programs that move communities toward implementing age-friendly policies and practices that are relevant, focus on older people, and include them in community solutions. Visit www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org for grant program information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

* NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020; Tufts Health Plan's HMO/POS plan in Massachusetts and Rhode Island rated a 5 out of 5; Tufts Health Plan's PPO plan in Massachusetts rated a 5 out of 5.

**NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020. This rating references Tufts Health Plan's Massachusetts Medicaid plan. Tufts Health Plan's Rhode Island Medicaid plan has not yet been rated.

***Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.***

