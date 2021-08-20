Five attorneys from Keller/Anderle, High Stakes Business Litigation and Trial law firm, selected by Best Lawyers® in America

Keller/Anderle LLP

Aug 20, 2021, 09:15 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle, a nationally-recognized law firm based in Irvine, is pleased to announce that five of the firm's attorneys have been named by Best Lawyers® 2021-22. 

Attorneys and their areas of practice selected are: Jennifer Keller for bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, and white collar criminal defense; Kay Anderle for commercial litigation, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, and white collar criminal defense; Chase Scolnick for qui tam law and white collar criminal defense; Reuben Camper Cahn for white collar criminal defense; and Shaun A. Hoting for commercial litigation.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial law firms in California, handling highly complex litigation of all types, including: commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice and insurance recovery.  The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations.

Keller/Anderle attorneys have won nearly $1 billion in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 first chair jury trials.   Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women.

Keller/Anderle's firm honors and awards include: U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2021 "Best Law Firms" list, rated "Tier 1" in Orange County, California for Commercial Litigation; Daily Journal "Top Verdicts-2018" and "Top Boutiques"; and CLAY Awards (California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year) in 2012, 2018 and 2019.   Attorneys at the firm have also been recognized nationally and statewide, including: Litigation Counsel of America, five Keller/Anderle attorneys selected; American College of Trial Lawyers, three Keller/Anderle attorneys selected; Chambers USA and Chambers Global, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials; Super Lawyers, ranked #1 Super Lawyers Southern California for two consecutive years; Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America," "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California" and "Top 250 Women in Litigation"; The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America and Lawdragon "Legend"; The Legal 500, among the most prestigious international legal directories; and Daily Journal "Top 100 Lawyers in California," "Top Women Lawyers in California," and "Top White Collar Lawyers in California."

