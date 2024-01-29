Five Attorneys from Staver Accident Injury Lawyers Honored by Super Lawyers

News provided by

Staver Accident Injury Lawyers, P.C.

29 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys with Staver Accident Injury Lawyers, P.C., have been selected by Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, to be recognized for their efforts in the legal field. Founding Attorney Jared Staver and Attorney Tyler Koblyski were each recognized as 2024 Super Lawyers. Five percent of attorneys are chosen annually to be honored as Super Lawyers.

Three other attorneys with the Staver team were honored as Rising Stars, a category honoring attorneys 40 years old or younger who have been practicing law for less than 10 years. Attorneys Patrick GillPaul Ciesielski, and Melanie Buckmaster received the 2024 Rising Stars Award.

Super Lawyers is a rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. Candidates are peer-nominated and evaluated on various indicators of professional achievement and recognition. Final selection is made on a state-by-state, annual basis.

About Staver Accident Injury Lawyers, P.C.

Staver Accident Injury Lawyers, P.C. is a Chicago-based law firm founded by Jared Staver. For over 20 years, the firm has been dedicated to helping injured people throughout Illinois to obtain justice when they suffer harm because of someone else's negligent, reckless, or intentional actions.

Staver Law Group PC
120 West Madison Street, Suite 400
Chicago, IL 60602

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Staver Accident Injury Lawyers, P.C.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.