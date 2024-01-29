Five Attorneys from Staver Accident Injury Lawyers Honored by Super Lawyers

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys with Staver Accident Injury Lawyers, P.C., have been selected by Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, to be recognized for their efforts in the legal field. Founding Attorney Jared Staver and Attorney Tyler Koblyski were each recognized as 2024 Super Lawyers. Five percent of attorneys are chosen annually to be honored as Super Lawyers.

Three other attorneys with the Staver team were honored as Rising Stars, a category honoring attorneys 40 years old or younger who have been practicing law for less than 10 years. Attorneys Patrick Gill, Paul Ciesielski, and Melanie Buckmaster received the 2024 Rising Stars Award.

Super Lawyers is a rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. Candidates are peer-nominated and evaluated on various indicators of professional achievement and recognition. Final selection is made on a state-by-state, annual basis.

About Staver Accident Injury Lawyers, P.C.

Staver Accident Injury Lawyers, P.C. is a Chicago-based law firm founded by Jared Staver. For over 20 years, the firm has been dedicated to helping injured people throughout Illinois to obtain justice when they suffer harm because of someone else's negligent, reckless, or intentional actions.

