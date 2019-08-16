Five Attorneys with Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler Named to Best Lawyers in America for 2020

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys with personal injury and commercial litigation firm Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler have earned selection to the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Sean McCaffity made the Best Lawyers list for the first time based on his work in bankruptcy and creditor-debtor rights as well as insolvency and reorganization law. Andrew B. Sommerman, George (Tex) Quesada, Laura Benitez Geisler and Al Ellis, of counsel, earned honors for their personal injury litigation work for plaintiffs. Mr. Sommerman earned additional recognition for his work in commercial litigation.

The Best Lawyers in America annual legal guide selects leading lawyers in various practice areas based on peer evaluations submitted by lawyers nationwide. The complete 2020 Best Lawyers in America edition is available online at http://bestlawyers.com.

"We are honored to be recognized by our peers," said Mr. Sommerman, the firm's co-founder. "Our team is determined to produce workable solutions for our clients, and it means a lot that other attorneys recognize that hard work."

The Dallas-based firm is known for its work in personal injury and commercial litigation, with attorneys having earned professional honors from notable legal industry ranking services, such as Texas Super Lawyers and Best Law Firms. The legal team has more than 100 years of combined legal experience.

Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler, LLP, has a distinguished reputation for knowledgeable and assertive legal representation in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death and commercial litigation. Since formation, the firm has handled more than 4,000 personal injury cases, negotiated thousands of settlements and taken hundreds of cases to trial. Visit https://www.textrial.com/.

