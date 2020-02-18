Five Battery Tips You Need to Know on National Battery Day

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the average U.S. household operating 28 battery-powered devices at any given time, batteries are an essential part of keeping Americans' daily lives running smoothly. February 18 is National Battery Day, an annual holiday encouraging consumers to use and recycle batteries safely.

To get the most out of the batteries you use in a safe way, Batteries Plus Bulbs recommends following these tips:

Moderate Temperature: Store and operate batteries at room temperature for optimum performance, as exposure to extreme temperatures can reduce efficiency or even cause permanent damage. Avoid Overcharging: Charging phones and other devices for more than 24 hours can shorten battery life. Keep devices charged between 30-80% to maximize long-term performance. Choose Safe Disposal: Many battery types can be recycled, but several require special handling. Contact Batteries Plus Bulbs for specific instructions or bring them into your local store to ensure all disposal regulations are met. Have a Vehicle Backup Plan: Cold weather reduces the starting power of vehicle batteries. Always keep jumper cables or a portable jump starter on hand to stay safe and keep your battery running. Take Caution With Lithium Ion: Lithium ion batteries are becoming increasingly popular in devices like phones, tablets and cameras, making proper education and handling especially important. Purchase lithium ion batteries through a certified retailer, like Batteries Plus Bulbs, and adhere to all usage guidelines to ensure safety. Batteries that are beginning to bulge or crack can be dangerous, and use should be discontinued immediately. Special care should also be taken during traveling, with all lithium ion batteries stored in accessible locations within luggage.

Batteries Plus Bulbs offers an unrivaled selection of over 32,000 types of batteries and light bulbs to power homes, businesses and automobiles. An array of specialty batteries and chargers is available to keep motorcycles, boats, golf carts and other vehicles running at peak performance.

Stores also offer a suite of electronic device repair services in addition to key fob reprogramming and replacement services for a fraction of the cost of dealerships.

For additional battery usage and safety tips, visit the Battery FAQ page.

About Batteries Plus Bulbs:

Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/.

