Five Below, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - FIVE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Five Below, Inc. ("Five Below" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FIVE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of FIVE during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 20, 2024 to July 16, 2024

DEADLINE: September 30, 2024

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Five Below claimed that it expected first quarter net sales of $826 million to $846 million based on opening 55 to 60 new stores in the first quarter. The Company also claimed that net sales for the full year would be in the range of $3.97 million to $4.07 million based on opening 225 to 235 new stores throughout the year. Despite its rosy outlook, the Company reported disappointing earnings for the first quarter and cut guidance for the year. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Five Below, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

Join the case to recover your losses.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP