Five Below Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; ProPetro Holding to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Five Below operates as a specialty value retailer. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Specialty Stores Sub-Industry index.

ProPetro Holding is an oilfield services company that provides pressure pumping and other related services. Headquartered in Midland, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Sub-Industry index,

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – April 19, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Five Below Consumer Discretionary Specialty Stores DELETED DST Systems Information Technology Data Processing &

Outsourced Services



S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – April 19, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED ProPetro

Holding Energy Oil & Gas Equipment &

Services DELETED Five Below Consumer Discretionary Specialty Stores

