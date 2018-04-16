Five Below Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; ProPetro Holding to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Five Below Inc. (NASD: FIVE) will replace DST Systems Inc. (NYSE: DST) in the S&P MidCap 400, and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) will replace Five Below in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, April 19. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASD: SSNC) is acquiring DST Systems in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 17.
Five Below operates as a specialty value retailer. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Specialty Stores Sub-Industry index.
ProPetro Holding is an oilfield services company that provides pressure pumping and other related services. Headquartered in Midland, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Sub-Industry index,
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – April 19, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Five Below
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Specialty Stores
|
DELETED
|
DST Systems
|
Information Technology
|
Data Processing &
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – April 19, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
ProPetro
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Equipment &
|
DELETED
|
Five Below
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Specialty Stores
