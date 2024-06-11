FIVE BLUE VALLEY SCHOOLS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE FIRST SEASON ON NEW BASEBALL & SOFTBALL FIELDS INSTALLED BY HELLAS

"The coaches and student-athletes have been very pleased with the look and playability of the fields." Matt Ortman BVSD Post this

Ortman further stated, "The coaches and student-athletes have been very pleased with the look and playability of the fields. The alternating shades of green in the outfield and the brown infields look fantastic. Infielders have mentioned that they are getting great hops and are loving the new turf."

The Major Play Matrix Helix turf system, known for its optimal cleat interaction, stable footing, and outstanding shock absorption, has been a hit among the players. The helix-shaped curled monofilament fibers securely hold the infill in place, eliminating concerns of migration and splashing.

In addition to the Major Play turf, Hellas installed extra-high netting and poles in the backstop areas, bullpen, and batting cages at the five high schools in the Blue Valley School District. Ortman expressed his satisfaction with the Major Play turf, stating, "It plays great. The coaches have been super pleased with it, and the players are ecstatic about it."

Despite heavy rains in the Overland Park area this spring, Blue Valley Schools did not experience any rainouts or cancellations. Ortman commended the fields' excellent drainage capabilities. Additionally, a few schools from outside the district had the opportunity to play on the Blue Valley School District fields during the postseason due to weather conditions.

Hellas previously installed Matrix Helix synthetic turf at the football field at Blue Valley Southwest a few years ago, which played a significant role in the school district's decision to choose Hellas again for this project involving ten fields at five high schools. "That process went very smoothly. We were really impressed with the work that Hellas did, which is why we were excited to work with them again on this project," said Ortman.

Michelle Kuhns, Central Region Vice President for Hellas, expressed her pleasure in working with Blue Valley Schools once again, stating, "Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with the Hellas mentality, and we are delighted to have installed the best playing surface in the industry at all five of their high schools." To view more from this story please go to: https://vimeo.com/954573258?share=copy

About Hellas: Headquartered in Austin, Texas Hellas is a premier sports services company committed to delivering superior solutions to communities and institutions worldwide. With innovative products and services, Hellas has become a preferred partner for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports teams. Hellas has proudly served renowned organizations such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, and Green Bay Packers. With over 20 years of industry experience, Hellas is dedicated to delivering excellence in sports construction and synthetic turf manufacturing. From concept to completion, Hellas provides comprehensive services including project management, design, construction, and maintenance. The company aims to exceed client expectations and enhance athletic experiences through cutting-edge technology and unmatched expertise. For more information, please visit www.hellasconstruction.com

Blue Valley School District: Founded in 1965, Blue Valley Unified School District is located in East Central and Southeast Johnson County, covering 91 square miles with 35 schools and 22,241 students. The district boasts a diverse student population, with students identifying 102 different languages as their primary home language. Blue Valley Schools was awarded the Table of Faiths Award by the Greater Kansas City Interfaith Council in 2016 for their visible presence in the community and their positive contributions towards building relationships with diverse religious groups.

