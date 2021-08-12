Five CBD, the Fastest Growing CBD Brand in the U.S., Unveils Sour Gummies and a New Vibrant Look

"Five CBD has seen tremendous growth and success by putting innovation at the forefront - we're continuously evolving the brand at an accelerated pace to meet our customers' needs and interests," says J.P. Larsen, President of Five CBD. "From new product introductions to packaging redesigns, providing our customers with an understanding of the quality of CBD products they are purchasing is a large goal of this brand. We want to create the best CBD experience possible while providing it at an affordable price point and delivering directly to their door."

Sourced from the best hemp farms in the U.S., the collection is 100% natural and ships to all 50 states. Every product has been tested by a third-party lab for potency, quality and effectiveness. A certificate of analysis (COA) is available for every product on the website via a QR code on every package. The brand name, Five, compliments the 5:1 ratio of CBD to minor hemp compounds within each product that leverages the full power of the hemp plant through full spectrum CBD. The product line includes:

CBD Gummies :

New Sour Gummies: Available in three mouth-watering flavors: red raspberry, blue raspberry, and lime in 20 or 60 count packages. Each gummy contains 25mg CBD and 2mg of THC.

Original Strength: Multiflavored vegan gummies that incorporates 25mg of CBD and 2mg THC per gummy.

The Daily Buzz Gummies: Multiflavored vegan gummies designed to give you that pick-me-up with 25mg CBD and 2mg THC per gummy. Now with 60 gummies instead of 30 for ease of use.

Sleep Gummies: Multiflavored vegan gummies with 3mg of melatonin per gummy for a good night's rest and 25mg of total CBD and 2mg THC to keep you rested throughout the night.

Multiflavored vegan gummies with 3mg of melatonin per gummy for a good night's rest and 25mg of total CBD and 2mg THC to keep you rested throughout the night. CBD Oil : Available in three tincture strengths: 1500mg CBD and 60mg THC, 3000mg CBD and 70mg THC, and 6000mg CBD and 115mg THC and in two flavors: citrus, and mint chocolate.

Available in three tincture strengths: 1500mg CBD and 60mg THC, 3000mg CBD and 70mg THC, and 6000mg CBD and 115mg THC and in two flavors: citrus, and mint chocolate. CBD Liquid Capsules : 50mg of CBD packed with 2mg THC in organic MCT oil in an easy to take gel capsule. Contains 60 capsules per bottle with a recommended serving size of two capsules per serving.

50mg of CBD packed with 2mg THC in organic MCT oil in an easy to take gel capsule. Contains 60 capsules per bottle with a recommended serving size of two capsules per serving. Chocolates: Gourmet CBD Chocolates made with fair-trade cocoa, cane sugar and five CBD's proprietary full spectrum hemp extract which offers two flavors with 50mg CBD and 2mg THC per serving: Milk Chocolate and Sea Salt Dark Chocolate. Each package contains 10 or 20 individually wrapped chocolate squares.

In celebration of this announcement, Five CBD, is offering a free bottle of gummies or tincture ($50 dollar value) for the first five days, April 12-18, 2021. For more information, please visit https://fivecbd.com/pages/free-cbd and tag @fivecbd on IG for the chance to win the complete collection ($300 value). To purchase five CBD products, visit www.fivecbd.com or follow @fivecbd for more information on five's upcoming giveaways.

About Five CBD

Five CBD is setting the new standard for CBD and creating a hemp revolution. It has perfected the full spectrum CBD experience. The name five comes from the commitment to use every part of the hemp plant for a 5:1 ratio. five uses the world's highest quality CBD in the world and offers fair pricing on products that you can feel the difference.

