Five Celebrity Chefs Join The Institute Of Culinary Education

The new wave of ICE talent will work on culinary development and research and host workshops, demonstrations and events. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have this accomplished group of chefs become a part of the ICE community. They will inspire our students with their diverse backgrounds and stories, and we can't wait to see what they bring to the table," said Rick Smilow, ICE's president and CEO.

With recognition from C-CAP and Forbes' 30 under 30, and success on a slew of food TV competitions, Chef Kelvin Fernandez has made a name for himself as a Dominican chef championing young talent and opportunity. "I am excited to collaborate with ICE and the talent surrounding the school by sharing my craft and inspiring the next culinary generation," said Fernandez. He has appeared on shows such as "Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown," "Beat Bobby Flay" (which he won), "Chopped" and "Cook Your Ass Off."

Chef Rory Macdonald is known for his solo concept, Patisserie Chanson + Dessert Bar, which features a six-course, omakase-style, dessert tasting menu that has earned extensive acclaim. He developed his hospitality and gastronomy experience at renowned restaurants across New York City, London and Spain and worked alongside Gordon Ramsay at The London Hotel. "I'm very honored and humbled to be working with ICE. Their ethos and influence on the food industry in general is outstanding and I'm proud to be a part of it," said Macdonald.

Chef Palak Patel fell in love with food while traveling extensively as a marketer. She's been inspired by food from more than 50 countries and incorporates nutrition, herbs and spices from around the world into her repertoire. Palak chose to change careers when her company was acquired in 2010, completing professional culinary school and competing on "Food Network Star" soon after. She's since won "Beat Bobby Flay" and appeared in varied media to demonstrate Indian and healthy cooking. "I'm thrilled to join forces with ICE to bring my experience and diversity to support its mission to educate and inspire," said Patel.

Chef Chris Scott was a finalist on season 15 of "Top Chef." After years working in fine dining, he began exploring his culture and background through food. "I am eager to inspire students to explore their own unique roots and showcase their personal stories through food," said Scott. He previously owned and operated soul food restaurant Butterfunk Kitchen and a Southern counter, Sumner's Luncheonette. His newest project, Birdman Juke Joint, will launch in spring 2019 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The chicken shack concept aims to be authentic, fight stigma and champion Southern agriculture and regionality.

Born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, Chef Adriana Urbina studied at culinary schools in Venezuela and Paris before apprenticing at three-Michelin-starred Restaurante Martín Berasategui in Spain. Today she is a prominent Venezuelan chef and human rights activist in New York City. She won "Chopped" in 2017 and "Chopped Champions" in 2018. Urbina debuted "The Table," a pop-up dinner series showcasing women in the food world with the founder of the Women's March in February 2019. "Only 2% of Latinas are chefs. To have a platform like ICE to inspire and represent my community is a dream come true," said Urbina.

To learn more about ICE's new chefs and engage with the school, visit ice.edu/media-personalities.

About the Institute of Culinary Education

The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) is one of the largest and most diverse culinary schools in the world. Established in 1975, ICE offers award-winning six to 13-month career training programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry & Baking Arts, Health-Supportive Culinary Arts, Restaurant & Culinary Management, and Hospitality Management, plus professional development programs in Bread Baking and Cake Decorating — with more than 14,000 successful alumni, many of whom are leaders in the industry. ICE also offers continuing education for culinary professionals, hosts more than 500 special events each year and is home to one of the world's largest recreational cooking, baking and wine program with more than 26,000 students annually. In 2015, marking the school's 40th anniversary, ICE moved to a new, modern 74,000-square-foot facility at Brookfield Place in Downtown Manhattan, designed for inspiration, creativity and community. Visit us at ice.edu or join us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @iceculinary to find your culinary voice™.

