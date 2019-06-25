Five Clark Fountain Attorneys Named to Florida Legal Elite

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin is pleased to announce five attorneys have been selected to the 2019 Florida Legal Elite list by Florida Trend.

Partners Mark W. Clark, Nancy La Vista, David C. Prather, and Julie H. Littky-Rubin have been selected for inclusion in the prestigious roster, which highlights attorneys from around the state based on nominations and votes from other practicing attorneys. Attorney Ben J. Whitman was selected as one of 131 attorneys in the state for the "Up & Comer" list.

The Florida Legal Elite list includes less than two percent of practicing attorneys in the state. A panel of previous winners reviewed the selection process. Each of the lawyers at Clark Fountain are recognized in the Civil Trial category, except Partner Littky-Rubin, who is recognized in the Appellate Practice category.

The firm is proud to continue to have a place on this prestigious list. The attorneys at our West Palm Beach personal injury law firm have been featured in the Florida Legal Elite more than 25 times. Learn more about the 2019 Florida Legal Elite list.

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases.

