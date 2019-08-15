Five Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin Attorneys Recognized as Best Lawyers® in America 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin is pleased to announce that each of its five partners have once again been recognized by their peers for inclusion in the 2020 Edition of Best Lawyers® in America. Mark W. Clark, Donald R. Fountain Jr., Nancy La Vista, David C. Prather, and Julie H. Littky-Rubin will again be featured in the prestigious publication, which is highly regarded – by both the profession and the public – as the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States.

Attorneys are chosen for inclusion in Best Lawyers® through a rigorous peer-review survey compromising more than 7.8 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys. As such, recognition by Best Lawyers® symbolizes excellence in practice.

The five partners have been chosen to be recognized in the 26th edition of The Best Lawyers® in America in the following practice areas:

Managing Partner Mark W. Clark is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Product Liability Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation, and Medical Malpractice. He is also named the 2020 "Lawyer of the Year" in Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs. Clark has been selected by his peers as a Best Lawyer® for 20 consecutive years.

Partner Donald R. Fountain is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Product Liability Litigation, and Personal Injury Litigation. He has been selected by his peers as a Best Lawyer® for 20 consecutive years. In 2015 and again in 2019, he was named "Lawyer of the Year" in Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Partner Nancy La Vista is recognized for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury Litigation, and Product Liability Litigation. She has been selected by her peers as a Best Lawyer® for 11 consecutive years.

Partner David C. Prather is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation, and Medical Malpractice. He has been selected by his peers as a Best Lawyer® for 15 consecutive years and was named 2014 "Lawyer of the Year" in Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants.

Partner Julie H. Littky-Rubin is recognized for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Appellate Practice, and Personal Injury Litigation. She has been selected by her peers as a Best Lawyer® for eight consecutive years.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients.

