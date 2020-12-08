Five Columbus Criminal Defense Attorneys at Koffel Brininger Nesbitt Recognized in 2021 Ohio Super Lawyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All five attorneys from Koffel Brininger Nesbitt have been selected for inclusion in this year's Ohio Super Lawyers.

KBN attorneys were named to both the Super Lawyers list and the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars for their work in Criminal Defense and DUI / OVI Defense:

Brad Koffel : Super Lawyers 2009-2021, Rising Stars 2005-2007

2009-2021, Rising Stars 2005-2007 Tod Brininger : Super Lawyers 2021, Rising Stars 2009, 2011

2021, Rising Stars 2009, 2011 Will Nesbitt : Rising Stars 2015-2021

Rising Stars 2015-2021 Wesley Freeman : Rising Stars 2021

Rising Stars 2021 Chelsea Lund : Rising Stars 2021

Recognition by Super Lawyers speaks volumes about the respect honorees have cultivated among their peers, as well as their ability to maintain the highest standards of professional excellence.

To earn inclusion, attorneys must score top marks in both independent evaluations and third-party peer reviews that vet candidates on over a dozen criteria of success, including their representative case results, special certifications, community engagement, and scholarly writings or lectures.

Super Lawyers prides itself on curating objective and comprehensive listings that consumers can feel confident about using when searching for top-rated legal representation. In total, no more than 5% of all lawyers in each state are named to the Super Lawyers list and no more than 2.5% are named to the list of Rising Stars.

About Koffel Brininger Nesbitt

Koffel Brininger Nesbitt is a nationally renowned criminal defense practice and one of the leading 100% privately retained criminal law firms in Ohio.

Led by Managing Attorney Brad Koffel, who has been voted to the Ohio Super Lawyers list every year since 2009 and The Best Lawyers in America every year since 2008, KBN is one of only four firms in Ohio to earn U.S. News' Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" ranking for DUI / OVI defense.

Backed by decades of collective experience, the KBN legal team has represented over 15,000 clients in matters ranging from DUIs and drug crimes to serious felonies, sex offenses, and white collar crimes. The firm also has a successful practice defending clients before professional licensing boards, as well as high school students, college students, and others accused of sexual misconduct in administrative Title IX proceedings at schools and universities across the state. It maintains a 99% positive client rating.

For more information about Koffel Brininger Nesbitt, visit www.koffellaw.com.

SOURCE Koffel Brininger Nesbitt

Related Links

https://www.koffellaw.com

