Five Community Health Centers Awarded Medline Grants to Help Advance Community Care Needs

NORTHFIELD, Ill., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline and the Medline Foundation today announced five community health centers to be awarded grants. Each awardee will receive $10,000 in funding to address a variety of unique healthcare challenges affecting patients and people who receive care in these facilities.

Community health centers play a vital and clinical role in providing care for underserved, underinsured and uninsured patients. More than 28 million patients, including 13 million people in poverty, rely on them for access to high quality, affordable and comprehensive primary and preventative medical, dental and mental health care.

"Understanding the important role community health centers play, Medline developed its Community Impact Grant program for Community Health Centers to help remove barriers preventing patients from getting care at these facilities," said Karen Frey, Medline's senior philanthropy manager.

Medline awards grants to community health centers twice a year through its Community Impact Grant Program for Community Health Centers. Funding helps these organizations improve patient care and enhance the quality of life of patients and communities at-large. The first to receive these include:

The Chicago Family Health Center

In partnership with the Chicago Vocational Career Academy, the Chicago Family Health Center has now opened a school-based health center to support at risk-youth in the community. Medline's grant will support the multi-disciplinary teams at the school-based center in delivering coordinated health services to youth and their families.

Camillus Health Concern

With a community impact grant from Medline, Camillus Health Concern, which provides comprehensive health services to individuals experiencing homelessness, will advance its "Closing the Gap" program. The program works to reduce disparities in the diagnosis and treatment of colorectal cancer, the third most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S., by improving colorectal screening rates.

Central Virginia Health Services

More than 100 million U.S. adults are living with diabetes and diabetic patients are at risk of developing diabetic retinopathy, a complication affecting the eyes. Central Virginia Health Services, which operates 18 healthcare sites across 15 counties, will use support from Medline to establish on-site retinopathy screenings for patients with diabetes at two of its healthcare locations.

North County Health Services

North County Health Services provides comprehensive health services to underserved and low-income residents through 12 health centers in North San Diego County and Riverside County. Medline funds will be used to provide much needed transportation for medical appointments for uninsured patients through "Roundtrip," a digital transportation marketplace that connects patients with nonemergency medical transportation, when and where they need it, in order to eliminate transportation as a barrier to care.

Columbus Neighborhood Health Center

Medline's grant will support a prenatal program run by PrimaryOne Health, one of five centers associated with Columbus Neighborhood Health Center, which serves medically-underserved areas of Ohio . Funds will go toward providing free car seat/stroller systems to expectant mothers, many of whom are uninsured and on Medicaid, after they successfully complete a prenatal care program.

These awardees round out the first cycle of Medline's Community Impact Grant Program for Community Health Centers. Cycle 2 of the program will begin accepting applications on August 4, 2019. Medline is also accepting applications for the Community Impact Grant Program for Breast Cancer Awareness. The application deadline is August 30, 2019. To learn more visit the Community Impact Grant Program.

Medline continually looks for new ways to help improve healthcare in the United States and around the world through strategic partnerships with innovative organizations. The pillars of Medline's community and social responsibility efforts are community impact, sustainability, and global health. By going beyond traditional philanthropy, Medline engages in deep, strategic partnerships that create measurable outcomes. Learn more about social responsibility at Medline at: https://www.medline.com/pages/about-us/social-responsibility/

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 20,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

