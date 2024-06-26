Five Constantine Cannon Whistleblower Partners Selected for National Recognition

The firm's whistleblower attorneys were named by Super Lawyers and Lawdragon

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constantine Cannon's whistleblower practice is pleased to announce that five of its partners have received national recognition for their work representing whistleblowers. Gordon Schnell, Alysia Solow, and Daniel Vitelli were named to the 2024 New York Metro Super Lawyers list, while Marlene Koury and Taline Sahakian were named in the Lawdragon's 2024 list of 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers.

Super Lawyers annually recognizes the top 5% of outstanding lawyers on a state-by-state basis by using a multiphase selection process that evaluates peer nominations and professional achievement. Lawdragon's list is made using a selection process of submissions, independent research, and vetting by editorial advisors.

Marlene Koury is a partner in Constantine Cannon's San Francisco office and co-founder of the firm's whistleblower practice. She is a seasoned litigator and nationally recognized for her work litigating healthcare fraud cases. Among her most recent accomplishments is securing a record-breaking $57 million settlement in a False Claims Act case against one of the country's largest home health care companies.

Taline Sahakian is a partner in Constantine Cannon's New York office who focuses on False Claims Act, antitrust litigation and commercial arbitration in high-stakes cases.

Gordon Schnell is a partner in Constantine Cannon's New York office and co-founder of the firm's whistleblower practice. He specializes in the representation of whistleblowers under the False Claims Act, the SEC and CFTC Whistleblower Programs, and the vast array of other federal and state whistleblower laws. In addition to securing numerous high-profile whistleblower settlements, he is regularly featured on various whistleblower subjects in major publications across the country.

Alysia Solow is a partner in Constantine Cannon's New York office, as well as the Firm's General Counsel, a member of the firm's Management Committee, and the whistleblower intake partner serving as the firm's first point of contact for the dozens of whistleblowers who reach out to the firm every week.

Daniel Vitelli is a partner in Constantine Cannon's New York office, where he focuses on antitrust, False Claims Act, and commercial litigation. Among his most recent accomplishments is his work on a False Claims Act case brought by two whistleblowers against defense contractor KBR that resulted in a $108.75 million settlement, the largest known settlement in connection with allegations of fraud during the Iraq War.

"With such accomplished partners, it is no wonder that our firm has developed a preeminent whistleblower practice," said Constantine Cannon Managing Partner Richard Aborn. "These five attorneys are perfect examples of how devoted our team is to helping courageous whistleblowers expose wrongdoing and fight injustice."

In addition to the five whistleblower partners, nine other Constantine Cannon partners were recognized this year by Super Lawyers or Lawdragon, including W. Stephen Cannon, Matthew L. Cantor, Seth D. Greenstein, Ankur Kapoor, Jean Kim, Ethan Litwin, Gary J. Malone, Jeffrey I. Shinder, and J. Wyatt Fore.

About Constantine Cannon LLP

With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, Constantine Cannon has one of the largest and most successful whistleblower practices in the country. The firm's team of dedicated whistleblower lawyers represent whistleblowers under the False Claims Acts (both federal and state); the SEC and CFTC Whistleblower Programs; and the whistleblower programs covering money laundering and sanctions violations, auto safety, tax fraud and various other areas of fraud and misconduct.

The firm's experience, which includes internationally-recognized antitrust and commercial litigation practices, spans across multiple industries including healthcare, government contracting, pharmaceuticals, education, financial services, securities, commodities, telecommunications, transportation, insurance, and technology.

The Constantine Cannon Whistleblower Team has been responsible for many major successes over the past two decades, with several of them achieving record recoveries for the government and the firm's clients. In total, our representations have led to more than $1 billion in government and whistleblower recoveries. This is in addition to the more than $5 billion we have recovered for the firm's other clients, including two of the top five antitrust settlements in U.S. history.

