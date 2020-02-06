Five Consultants Become Principals at The Brattle Group

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to introduce the five outstanding experts who were recently named as principals. These professionals support clients through their expertise in corporate finance, international arbitration, merger disputes, regulated infrastructure, securities litigation, tax, and other areas. We look forward to many more years of shared successes.

Our new principals are:

(L–R) Matthew Aharonian, Lucia Bazzucchi, Sujay Dave, Laurence Freed, and Jack Stirzaker

Matthew Aharonian, Boston & Toronto

Dr. Aharonian delivers rigorous, resourceful, and principled consulting services and expert testimony on matters related to corporate finance, securities, tax, and international arbitration.

Lucia Bazzucchi, Rome

Dr. Bazzucchi has extensive experience consulting on economic and regulatory issues related to the infrastructure and transportation sectors, including toll roads, airports, and railways.

Sujay Dave, Washington, DC

Mr. Dave provides financial and economic analysis in complex commercial litigation and regulatory proceedings. He works with clients and experts on securities cases and valuation matters related to capital markets and financial institutions.

Laurence Freed, New York

Mr. Freed is a finance and media industry expert with 20 years of experience in financial services. He draws on this experience to testify as an expert and consult on a number of financial subjects, including the valuation, structuring, and trading of many asset classes.

Jack Stirzaker, London

Mr. Hutchings specializes in conducting economic analysis in complex tax, securities, and antitrust matters. He testifies, supports experts, and leads case teams in analyzing and developing economic and financial evidence to support attorneys.

About The Brattle Group

The Brattle Group analyzes complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 350 talented professionals worldwide, with 11 offices across three continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

