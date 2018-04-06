Five Continent Spices Unveils Revolutionary Five Continent SpicePuck™

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Continent Spices, innovative purveyor and packager of organic spices and herbs, today announced the release of Five Continent SpicePucks - organic spices in unique containers designed by home-chefs for home-chefs.

Five Continent SpicePucks address the three most common problems of spices and herbs in traditional jars: Functionality, Spice Quality, and Clutter.

Five Continent SpicePuck with Shaker Door open

The SpicePuck™ revolutionizes functionality. The innovative, round, shallow container has two doors; one to shake out spices comparable to standard glass jars, and one large enough to allow precise measuring with a spoon. SpicePucks have food-grade stainless steel bottoms for durability and sustainability and do not contain BPA or BPS.



"The hockey-puck shape and weight gave SpicePucks their name and feel very comfortable in your hand," says Erik Mikisch, avid home chef and co-founder. "Our SpicePucks are larger than spice jars, holding more spices or herbs than the average glass or plastic jar." Each SpicePuck contains USDA certified organic, high quality spices & herbs. Spices and herbs are hand-selected with an emphasis on responsible sourcing and fair trade practices.



"SpicePucks protect spices from light, the main factor reducing potency and flavor. In comparison to transparent containers, our spices should last twice as long," says Cheng Wu, engineer and co-founder. Spices are packaged in SpicePucks and Refill Baggies to reduce waste and offer a cost-effective solution for frequently used spices. The Five Continent Spices custom stand makes spices easy to identify, access, and store. The compact design frees-up valuable counter space and significantly reduces the clutter of current spices.

Five Continent Spices stands and selections of 30+ spices will be available on April 12, 2018 through Kickstarter crowdfunding.

About Five Continent Spices

Spices are an essential part of cultures on all five continents. The company's organic spices and herbs originate from all five continents and the founders' experiences span all five continents.

The company's unique spice containers and designer stand provide superior functionality to existing glass-based spice containers by preserving each spices' flavor and potency, dispensing spices more precisely, minimizing space usage, and ending kitchen clutter. The company is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, near spice and herb farms. For more information, visit www.fivecontinentspices.com.

