Five Creative Planning Advisors Named to Barron's Ranking of Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning advisors earned five spots on the 2019 Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors list, an annual ranking of top independent financial advisors in the United States, as identified by Barron's. The Creative Planning advisors honored are:

Brenna Saunders

Molly Rothove

Ryan Swartz

Jay Beebe

Jessica Culpepper

"Every single one of our advisors are focused on how we can best serve our clients and we're incredibly honored to have our advisors recognized as some of the best in the country," said Peter Mallouk, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Planning. "We are proud of the accomplishments of these professionals, their commitment to our clients and our firm."

Mallouk was also recognized by Barron's as an inductee of the Barron's Advisor Hall of Fame list, an honor that recognizes advisors who have been ranked for 10 or more years on one of the following lists: Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, Barron's Top Women Financial Advisors or Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors.

Under Mallouk's leadership, Creative Planning has grown from under $100 million in assets under management in 2004 to over $43 billion in assets today. Creative Planning has over 650 employees with clients in all 50 states.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages approximately 43 billion in assets for individuals and families in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.creativeplanning.com.

Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Company is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Company by any of its clients. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers. The Company never pays a fee to be considered for any ranking or recognition, but may purchase plaques or reprints to publicize rankings. For information on individual rankings, including methodology, please click the link for the respective accolade at https://www.creativeplanning.com.

