Five Day Advanced Strategic Human Resources Management Course

Advanced Strategic HR Management training course focuses on human resource strategy, its integration with corporate planning and the growth of human resource policies. Human resource management (HRM) is concerned with the personnel policies and supervisory practices and systems that manipulate the workforce. In broader terms, all decisions that affect the workforce of the organisation are covered under this function. This course gives you a knowledge of this function to better adapt and apply to your organisation.



Learning Outcome



By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Understand the concepts and definitions of Human Resources Management

Develop a training strategy to fulfil organisational needs

Develop staff selection processes and performance appraisal systems

Appreciate the benefits of career management and creating personal development plans

Focus on what managers, employees, and organisations need to succeed using your performance management process as a tool to engineer success for everybody

Comprehend how learning processes integrate with corporate performance

Learn the Training Needs Analysis methodology and economic training delivery

Sharpen communication and inter-personal skills for training

Deliver training demands and evaluate the benefits effectively

Understand how unwanted behaviours can cause conflict in the workplace

Generate higher employee performance using financial and non-financial incentives

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Human Resource Planning

How HR can be more strategic in an organisation

Different strategic tools and their application

Building Ethical Organisations

How to create a transparent and ethical culture

The impact of external and internal factors on change

Effective Recruitment

Understand the organisations strengths and weaknesses regarding Recruitment and Selection and external elements that affect effective recruitment

Understand the impact of a best practice approach

Avoid common management pitfalls

Plan effectively prior to the interview

Attract the right candidates using best practice techniques

Plan the interview process to ensure efficiency and effectiveness

Outline the importance of your communication skills

Work within the legal framework

Develop your own questioning techniques

Structure the interview, including delivering meaningful feedback

The use of Psychometric Assessment

Improving Motivation and Job Satisfaction

Maximising your human capital

Effective Appraisal

Performance appraisal objectives

Alternative appraisal methodologies

Effective and ineffective appraisals

Assertiveness Skills

Understanding the various models

Effective Communication Skills

Essential Listening and questioning techniques

Maximising good use of Body Language to positively influence

Diversity Issues for HR Professionals

Influencing across cultural differences and global business relationships

Identification and Analysis of Training Needs

Training and development strategy

Analysis of training needs

Cost-effective training delivery

Skills transfer to the work-place

