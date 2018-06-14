Five Day Course: Advanced Strategic Human Resources Management Training

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Advanced Strategic Human Resources Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced Strategic HR Management training course focuses on human resource strategy, its integration with corporate planning and the growth of human resource policies. Human resource management (HRM) is concerned with the personnel policies and supervisory practices and systems that manipulate the workforce. In broader terms, all decisions that affect the workforce of the organisation are covered under this function. This course gives you a knowledge of this function to better adapt and apply to your organization.
Learning Outcome
By the end of the course, participants will be able to:
- Understand the concepts and definitions of Human Resources Management
- Develop a training strategy to fulfil organisational needs
- Develop staff selection processes and performance appraisal systems
- Appreciate the benefits of career management and creating personal development plans
- Focus on what managers, employees, and organisations need to succeed using your performance management process as a tool to engineer success for everybody
- Comprehend how learning processes integrate with corporate performance
- Learn the Training Needs Analysis methodology and economic training delivery
- Sharpen communication and inter-personal skills for training
- Deliver training demands and evaluate the benefits effectively
- Understand how unwanted behaviours can cause conflict in the workplace
- Generate higher employee performance using financial and non-financial incentives
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Human Resource Planning
- How HR can be more strategic in an organisation
- Different strategic tools and their application
Building Ethical Organisations
- How to create a transparent and ethical culture
- The impact of external and internal factors on change
Effective Recruitment
- Understand the organisations strengths and weaknesses regarding Recruitment and Selection and external elements that affect effective recruitment
- Understand the impact of a best practice approach
- Avoid common management pitfalls
- Plan effectively prior to the interview
- Attract the right candidates using best practice techniques
- Plan the interview process to ensure efficiency and effectiveness
- Outline the importance of your communication skills
- Work within the legal framework
- Develop your own questioning techniques
- Structure the interview, including delivering meaningful feedback
- The use of Psychometric Assessment
Improving Motivation and Job Satisfaction
- Maximising your human capital
Effective Appraisal
- Performance appraisal objectives
- Alternative appraisal methodologies
- Effective and ineffective appraisals
Assertiveness Skills
- Understanding the various models
Effective Communication Skills
- Essential Listening and questioning techniques
- Maximising good use of Body Language to positively influence
Diversity Issues for HR Professionals
- Influencing across cultural differences and global business relationships
Identification and Analysis of Training Needs
- Training and development strategy
- Analysis of training needs
- Cost-effective training delivery
- Skills transfer to the work-place
