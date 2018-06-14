Five Day Intensive Team Leadership Training Course

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Team Leadership: Successful Team Communication and Personal Effectiveness" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Team Leadership training course has been designed keeping in mind the growing requirements of the corporate world. It aims to raise awareness about the dynamics of communication in business environment, develop influencing and negotiating skills, enable executives to establish and communicate their credibility, project personal effectiveness through demonstration of confidence in decision making. Overall, this program attempts to facilitate of superior performance.
This intensive one week training course has been created by our best course leaders with over 20 years of experience in the field.
Teamwork has a dramatic effect on organisational performance. An effective team can help an organization achieve incredible results. A team that is not working can cause unnecessary disruption, failed delivery and strategic failure. Nowadays it is almost impossible to avoid being a member of team. If you're not on an official team at work, chances are you function within one in one way or another. So it's important for your personal and career development to know your team working strengths and weaknesses.
By the end of the course, participants will be able to:
- Inspire confidence in their leadership
- A happier, stronger and more effective team
- Improved decision making
- Assess their managerial style and the knowledge to adapt this as appropriate
- Ability to put motivational theories into practice to improve team performance
- Structure framework for feedback and delegation
- Recognise the strengths of your team and use these to the team's advantage
- Gain a blended learning experience to improve retention and assist the transfer of learning outcomes back in the workplace.
Key Topics Covered:
Successful Team Communication
- Characteristics of an effective team
- Understanding team roles and identifying them within your team
- Team-Building
- Promoting Co-operative behaviour
- Strategies to overcome the 5 dysfunctions of a team
Managing Team Performance
- Developing the team's strengths
- Setting targets and objectives
- The importance of equal stakeholding
- Dealing with conflict and difficult situations
- Effective communication within the team
Managing and Developing Talent
- Evaluating individuals' strengths and areas for development
- Effective feedback
- Delegation as a development tool
- Motivation
- Coaching Skills
Personal Effectiveness
- Realising Your Potential Delivering Beyond Yourself
- Developing Self Esteem And Assertiveness
- Making An Impact At Meetings
- Anger Management
- Creative Thinking and Problem Solving
- Cross Cultural Communication
- Emotional Intelligence
- Essentials Of Personal Development
- Modelling & Mapping - Tools for Problem Analysis & Solution
- Smarter Thinking, Smarter Working Stress Management
- The Personal Development Toolkit
- Time Management
