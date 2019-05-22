Five Day International Commercial Contracts Course: Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 22-26, 2019 - Attend the Full Week or Pick & Choose Your Modules
The Dubai Commercial Contracts School offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of contract law, drafting techniques, negotiation tactics and the law of damages under common law with comparisons to Civil Law jurisdictions. Presented by an international specialist in the field, the week shall enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.
A unique programme of three modules
Attend the full week or PICK AND CHOOSE which modules you would like to attend.
The International Commercial Contracts School offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of drafting techniques, negotiation tactics, contract law and the law of damages under English common law with comparisons to civil law jurisdictions. Presented by an international specialist in the field, this intense programme will enable participants to effectively negotiate and draft unambiguous contracts with knowledge and confidence.
Who Should Attend:
- Heads of legal
- In-house counsel
- Contracts directors and managers
- Commercial directors and managers
- Senior business development executives
- Private practice lawyers
- Professional advisors
Agenda:
Day One
Formation of a business contract
Pre-contract documents - sample agreement and checklist
Confidentiality and NDA agreements - sample document and checklist
Getting-to-grips with how the law changes and what you thought you had agreed to
Practical Workshop
Understanding and effecting drafting payment obligations
Constructive performance obligations
Managing the contract
Day Two
Key clauses and how they are interpreted in different countries
Making defences to breach of contract
Termination and variation - understanding how and when contracts end
Limit contractual risk for your organisation
Successfully resolving contractual disputes and exit
Some typical agreements
Practical Workshop
Drafting and understanding boilerplate clauses
Module two: International Contract Negotiation
Day Three
Essentials of negotiations
Preparing for negotiations - setting objectives and selecting strategy
Negotiating across national and organisational cultures
Negotiating styles
Practical Workshop - Negotiation of legal and commercial clauses
Communication skills
Situation tactics or ploys and counter-ploys
Negotiation Clinic
Get your queries answered on recent challenges you have faced in negotiation and how to overcome them.
Personal Action Plans
Module three: Liabilities and Damages in International Commercial Agreements
Day Four
Identifying the areas of risk
Warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities
Exclusions and limitations of liabilities
Liquidated damages and penalties defined - comparative analysis
Workshop on exclusion and liquidated and ascertained damages clauses
Force Majeure
Workshop session (Part 1)
During this session, delegates will be given drafting exercises to put what they have learnt into practice.
Day Five
Direct, indirect and consequential damages
Choice of law governing the contract
Litigation, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution
Workshop session (Part 2)
During this session, delegates will be given drafting exercises to put what they have learnt into practice.
