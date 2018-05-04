Five Day Medical Device Course: From Concept to CE Marking - London, United Kingdom - July 2nd-6th, 2018

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Medical Device Summer School - From Concept to CE Marking" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive course has been designed to map the processes from device concept to marketing and show how regulatory, quality, clinical and other aspects of device development are joined into a continuous process.
It will commence with a general introduction as to what devices are and how they are developed, and continue with lectures, workshops and case studies covering each process applicable to device development, marketing and eventually the post market procedures. There will be ample time for informal discussions alongside the presentations and workshops.
This course has been designed primarily for those who wish to understand the processes involved in bringing a medical device to market. General medical devices as well as Active Implantable, In-Vitro Diagnostic and Drug Device products will be covered throughout the course. It will be of particular interest to those seeking to introduce new Medical Devices to the market. Previous delegates who have benefited from this course include regulatory, quality, clinical and marketing managers.
Benefits of attending this five day course:
- Understand the procedures for taking a medical device to the market place
- Learn what regulations control the manufacture and marketing of devices in the EU
- Be prepared for the changes to the requirements and the impact of the MDR
- Gain an insight into different aspects of the process for obtaining the CE Mark for a device
- Discover a holistic approach to device development and marketing
- Participate in workshops and learn from other people's experiences
- Understand how other professionals affect the process for bringing a device to market
- Network with participants from organisations similar to your own
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43k2jm/five_day_medical?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-day-medical-device-course-from-concept-to-ce-marking---london-united-kingdom---july-2nd-6th-2018-300642160.html
