Five Day Seminar: Certificate in Essentials of Human Resource Management

Presented for more than 26 years, The Certificate in Essentials of Human Resource Management Seminar provides comprehensive and practical coverage of many important aspects of human resource work. The objective of the program is to help participants immediately become more effective on the job, while helping them prepare for greater responsibilities.

All instruction and reference materials are developed so they can be applied in the everyday workplace. Participants learn the essentials of employment law, compensation program design and planning, key training techniques to develop a performance based evaluation program, HR decision metrics, and HR strategies.

Who Should Attend:



The researcher believes that anyone currently involved in human resources, or anyone wanting to become involved, would benefit by par ticipating in this program. For those new in the field, this program will provide an extremely valuable foundation and the skills necessary for a successful career in human resources. For those already in the field, this program will provide an excellent overview, as well as new insights regarding many aspects of human resources.



REPRESENTATIVE TITLES OF PARTICIPANTS

Administrative Assistant

Business Services Manager

Employee Relations

Representative

Employment Manager

Executive Assistant

Human Resources Representative

Human Resources Assistant

Human Resources Associate

Human Resources Supervisor

Human Resources/Payroll

Senior Recruiter

Staffing Specialist

Vice President Human Resources

Onboarding Consultant

