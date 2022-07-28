FIVE DAYS LEFT for Nikola Stockholders to VOTE FOR Proposal 2

DEADLINE TO VOTE: August 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time

PHOENIX, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, encourages ALL stockholders to VOTE NOW for Proposal 2.

Thanks to the overwhelming support and commitment of Nikola stockholders, the Company continues to get even closer to securing the votes needed to approve Proposal 2.

The vote of every stockholder is important, regardless of how many shares they may own! The approval of Proposal 2 would allow Nikola to increase the authorized number of shares of common stock from 600 million to 800 million. This important proposal would give Nikola more flexibility to support the future growth and development of its business.

Therefore, Nikola strongly urges ALL stockholders who have not yet voted to VOTE FOR Proposal 2 NOW! Stockholders must VOTE by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 1, 2022, to ensure their vote is counted.

BY PHONE: Please call Alliance Advisors, Nikola's proxy solicitor, toll-free, at (855) 935-2562. International voters can call 1-(207) 607-7123. You can also contact Alliance Advisors if you have any questions about voting.

BY INTERNET: Vote at www.proxyvote.com using your control number by following the instructions shared by your broker, bank or other nominee.

Every stockholder has a unique control number assigned for voting purposes – this information can only be provided by a stockholder's broker or bank due to security purposes. In addition, stockholders may be contacted directly by Alliance Advisors about voting their shares and should also check their spam filters for information about voting.

Stockholders as of the close of business on April 4, 2022 should vote their shares even if they no longer hold them. The virtual 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 2, 2022 at https://virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NKLA2022 via live audio webcast.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

