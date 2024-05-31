BEIJING, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on China and Malaysia relationship:

On the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia, a song called "Sayang Sayang Dear Friend" was composed. This song, with Chinese instruments Yangqin and Liuqin, and Malaysian traditional instruments Sape and Gambus in its melody, testifies to the friendship between the two countries where they join hands in moving forward.

Five decades of China-Malaysia relationship Forging ahead together

In fact, the friendship between China and Malaysia goes far beyond a mere 50 years. As early as the 7th century, Monk Yijing from the Tang Dynasty sailed all the way to Southeast Asia. He stayed there for years, not only spreading Buddhism, helping the local people with traditional Chinese medicine, but also wrote about places and people in Southeast Asia including Peninsular Malaysia. In the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Zheng He stopped over in Malacca at least five times out of his seven voyages. He initiated the building of ramparts to ensure safety for local inhabitants, and helped Malacca develop into a major port for trade, leaving a long-lasting influence there. The Baba and Nyonya (Peranakan Chinese) culture serves as a characteristic symbol for the deep bonds between China and Malaysia.

In the 1970s, during the UN General Assembly Resolution that voted on the PRC's legal status, Malaysia voted in favor despite the two countries not having established diplomatic ties yet back then. In May, 1974, then Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak visited China, followed by the signing of the Joint Communique between China and Malaysia, a milestone that saw the two countries officially establish diplomatic relationship, ushering in a new chapter.

For half a century, China and Malaysia have maintained friendly exchanges, collaborating to tackle challenges and pursue development. For 15 consecutive years, China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner; the two countries have also been advancing cooperation in green economy and the new economy.

In such partnerships, economic benefits are not the only goal. The living conditions and future development of the "people" have also been given abundant attention. For example, Malaysia's East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project is undertaken by a Chinese enterprise. While keeping the construction progress up to schedule, the company also helped local villages with their infrastructure, like building new roads and resolving poor drainage; they also trained and hired local residents. Once the ECRL is completed, it will substantially cut travel time between the west and east coasts of Malaysia, which will significantly improve local trade and tourism.

The two countries have also seen more frequent people-to-people exchanges. In 2014, Xiamen University Malaysia campus laid its first brick, becoming the first Chinese university to set up its own campus offshore. Now, cohorts after cohorts of talents have graduated from there. As of 2023, the number of Chinese overseas students in Malaysia exceeded 100,000, and it is still on the rise. Many Malaysian young people who have been schooled or trained in China, are sharing Chinese cultural stories through social media, or introducing China's experience in e-commerce in Malaysia, contributing uniquely to the two countries' communication and development.

The China-Malaysia relationship has grown even more mature and stable over the past five decades. Facing a new start, China and Malaysia will keep on joining hands, and trust and benefit each other, to safeguard the prospect of the community of a shared future between the two partners.

