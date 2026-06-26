Five Decades of Family, Loyalty, and Legacy: Double Jay Construction Celebrates 50 Years

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where companies often rise and fall with the economy, Double Jay Construction has spent the last 50 years building something more durable than roads, foundations, and infrastructure projects.

The Englewood-based company, founded in 1976 as Double Jay Excavating, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, marking a milestone in longevity and a multigenerational family legacy rooted in hard work, trust, and loyalty.

Double Jay Construction's employees and the Blair family mark the company's 50th anniversary with a commemorative team photo. Founded in 1976 and led by three generations of family leadership, the Englewood-based contractor has built its reputation on hard work, employee loyalty, and lasting relationships while completing commercial, municipal, and infrastructure projects throughout southwest Ohio. In 2024 Double Jay Construction completed the renovatiaon of Riverfront Park in Miamisburg, Ohio. The project was a massive $5.5 million, 7.5-acre transformation. The space now serves as a premier community gathering place, featuring a massive outdoor amphitheater, a popular splash pad, river-view swinging benches, and an updated playground.

The company became closely tied to the Blair family in 1980 when Randy Blair joined as its third partner. Soon after, he bought out his partners and became owner, guiding the business through decades of growth while establishing Double Jay Construction as a respected name across southwest Ohio.

Recent projects include the City of Miamisburg's riverfront revitalization, Sycamore Trails Park, and Main Street improvements in Troy. Company leaders say those projects reflect a long-term commitment to strengthening communities while supporting future economic growth.

"I had the contacts and connections to help grow Double Jay and came on as a partner after leaving Dayton Construction," Randy Blair said. "We started out with three or four employees, but every year we got more work."

Originally focused on excavation, the company expanded into commercial, municipal, and infrastructure construction throughout the region. Even as the business grew, family leadership remained central to its identity.

Today, Randy's son, Ron Blair, serves as president after working through nearly every level of the organization, from field operations to project management and estimating.

"I learned the business and management side of the company from Dad," Ron said. "I really enjoy working with family, and we always had a great working relationship."

Randy's daughter, Nikki Blair Gates, now serves as Human Resources and Marketing Director after careers in education and administration. She helps preserve the close-knit culture employees often describe as family.

"It's been nice to work with my family, and I'm proud of what we've built," Gates said. "The industry and technology have changed tremendously. My advice to the next generation is to embrace innovation and keep finding better ways to work."

That culture may be the company's greatest strength. Many employees have spent decades with Double Jay Construction, creating institutional knowledge and loyalty that have become increasingly rare.

Field Superintendent Kelly Long joined the company as a teenager in the 1990s and grew into one of its most respected leaders. "I can't explain how much I learned the field work from Kelly," Ron Blair said.

Project Manager and Estimator Lee Overturf joined in 2012 and has witnessed the company's continued growth firsthand.

"It's a tight-knit group," Overturf said. "There's a lot of continuity here, and the growth I've witnessed has been impressive."

A fourth generation is also beginning to emerge. Evan Jones, Nikki Gates' son and a recent University of Cincinnati graduate, has spent several summers learning the business from the ground up.

While Double Jay Construction has expanded significantly over five decades, the Blair family says its guiding principles remain unchanged: work hard, treat people fairly, and build lasting relationships.

As the company celebrates its 50th anniversary, leaders say the milestone is less about looking back than recognizing the people who built the business one project, one employee, and one relationship at a time.

"I don't know if I'll still be here in fifty years, but I'd love to keep it in the family," Ron said. "I'd like to see it continue on the growth path we're on. That's something to be proud of for future generations, employees, customers, communities, and everyone involved throughout this remarkable journey together."

Media Contact:

Nikki Blair-Gates

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SOURCE Double Jay Construction