Five Directors of Golden Meditech Voluntarily Resigned Due to Personal Reasons

HONG KONG, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00801) ("Golden Meditech" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading integrated healthcare enterprise in China, announced that, Mr Kam Yuen ("Mr Kam") and Mr Kong Kam Yu ("Mr Kong"), executive directors of the Company, Ms Zheng Ting ("Ms Zheng"), non-executive director, Professor Gu Qiao and Professor Cao Gang, independent non-executive directors, voluntarily resigned due to personal reasons.

Mr Kam has resigned as chairman, chief executive, executive director and one of the authorised representatives of the Company; Mr Kong has resigned as executive director, company secretary and qualified accountant of the Company; Ms Zheng has resigned as one of the authorised representatives of the Company, all with effect from 24 May 2019.

Mr Kam, the founder of the Company, initially established the Company with a single medical devices business and has transformed it into an integrated healthcare enterprise with businesses covering hospital, cells and tissues storage, genetic testing services and medical insurance administration. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is regretful to learn of his voluntary resignation and would like to take this opportunity to express sincere gratitude to him for his 18-year outstanding contribution since the Company was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2001. Mr Kong, Ms Zheng, Professor Gu Qiao and Professor Cao Gang had performed their duties with diligence for more than a decade. The Board also deeply regrets his/her voluntary resignation and would like to thank them for their valuable contributions.

The Board is pleased to announce that all with effect from 24 May 2019, Mr Feng Wen, the Company's current executive director, has been appointed as chairman of the Company; Mr Leong Kim Chuan, the Company's current deputy chief financial officer, has been appointed as chief executive and executive director of the Company; Mr Poon Tsz Hang has been appointed as independent non-executive director of the Company. Additionally, the Board will recruit suitable senior professionals who have extensive resources and experiences in the healthcare industry to join the Company's senior management team and points out that the Company's business operations will proceed as usual. Mr Kam, the Company's major shareholder, has also expressed his full confidence in the future business development of the Group.

Golden Meditech (www.goldenmeditech.com) is a leading integrated-healthcare enterprise in China. It is a first-mover in China, having established its dominant positions in several markets including the medical devices market and the hospital market in the healthcare industry, thanks to its strengths in innovation and market expertise and the ability to capture emerging market opportunities. Going forward, Golden Meditech will continue to pursue a leading position in China's healthcare industry both through organic growth and strategic expansion.

