Five DIY Air Conditioning Troubleshooting Tips for Philly Homeowners

"We love to help our Philly neighbors with their air conditioning needs, but we often find upon arriving that the issue could have been fixed without placing a call," said Joseph Giannone, owner of Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. "As much as we appreciate our customers' trust in us and business, we would like to share some tips that may help them save both time and money, especially during the heat of summer."

Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning offers the following answers and do-it-yourself tips to keep your air conditioner running smoothly and possibly avoid a service call:

Does the unit refuse to run? – Check to see if the thermostat is powered on and operational. Try replacing the batteries first, and then call a professional if it will not power up.



Is the fan constantly running? – There are two settings on the thermostat: on and auto. Auto should be the default setting for maximum efficiency, but the switch may have accidentally been switched to on causing the fan to perpetually run.



Is the cooling unit not getting power? – Check the power switches by the indoor unit, and also check the circuit breaker to see if it is tripped. If it is, switch it off, back on and then wait about 15 minutes to see if the air conditioner powers up. If it does not, call a professional.



Are the pipes frozen? – When ice begins to form around the piping, turn the unit off immediately. The entire system needs to thaw for at least 8 hours before performing any maintenance or having a service technician inspect the unit.



Should the old filter be thrown away? – If the air filter is changed for the purpose of resolving an issue, hold on to the old filter in case a service technician is necessary. The old filter may actually serve as a great reference for the tech upon troubleshooting the system.

For even more air conditioning troubleshooting tips, read the full top ten list at Joseph Giannone's blog.

For further assistance or to schedule a professional service call, contact Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning at (215) 383-2956 or visit www.CallJG.com.

Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated business providing the Philadelphia area with high-quality plumbing and HVAC services.

