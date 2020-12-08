Five Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC Attorneys Named in 2021 Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1986, Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC has provided exemplary legal representation to those severely injured by negligence, earning myriad accolades since the practice first opened its doors. Most recently, three of the firm's attorneys have obtained listings in the 2021 Super Lawyers® list, and two have gained 2021 Rising Stars recognition.

Every year, Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars is curated to showcase reputable, achieved attorneys in the United States, with no more than 5% being selected to Super Lawyers® and about 2.5% gaining Rising Stars recognition. For both lists, attorneys must undergo a rigorous selection process in which they are evaluated on their position within their law firm, past verdicts, settlements, pro bono work, and multiple other facets of their careers. They must also be examined by a Blue Ribbon Panel before they can pass final selection and obtain a listing.

Please note: Rising Stars selection is limited to lawyers either 40 years old or younger, or those in the first 10 years of their legal practices.

The attorneys at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC honored in the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers® for Louisville, Kentucky were as follows:

Tyler S. Thompson

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice



Personal Injury - Products



Personal Injury - General



Liz J. Shepherd

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice



Personal Injury - Products



Personal Injury - General



Martin H. Kinney, Jr.

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice

In addition, Attorneys Jordan A. Stanton and Marshall Rowland were named in 2021 Rising Stars for their work in Louisville, Kentucky in the following categories:

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice

Personal Injury - Products

Personal Injury - General

This is the first year that Attorneys Kinney, Shepherd, and Rowland have achieved these distinctions. Attorney Thompson has been listed in Super Lawyers® since 2007; Attorney Stanton was previously named in Rising Stars in the 2020 edition.

Earning either of these honors is a great achievement and is worth celebrating because they both highlight the high level of respect that an attorney's peers and clients have for them. Therefore, Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC continues in its legacy of providing top-notch legal services to injured Kentucky residents. Founded in 1986 to help families seek justice and financial recovery, the firm has won more than half a billion dollars for its clients as of press time.

To learn more about the acclaimed attorneys at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC, visit kytrial.com. For information about Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars, visit their website at superlawyers.com.

