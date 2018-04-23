Five Elementary School Students Compete in 2018 Sodexo Future Chefs Final Challenge

Out of nearly 2,600 entries from students across the country, these five Sodexo Future Chefs competed to become 2018's Top 5 national semi-finalists:

Emmie Picchi , Crystal Lake District 47 ( Illinois ) [Recipe: Crunchy Wonton Cups]

, District 47 ( ) [Recipe: Crunchy Wonton Cups] Wyatt Stone , Northeast School Corporation ( Indiana ) [Recipe: Chicken Tikka Burritos]

, Northeast School Corporation ( ) [Recipe: Chicken Tikka Burritos] Erica Sato , Newton PS ( Massachusetts ) [Recipe: Veggie Power Chirashi Sushi]

, Newton PS ( ) [Recipe: Veggie Power Chirashi Sushi] Julissa Rocha , Lawton PS ( Oklahoma ) [Recipe: Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap & Tofu Caprese Skewers]

, Lawton PS ( ) [Recipe: Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap & Tofu Caprese Skewers] Evan Morgan , Lincoln County SD ( Oregon ) [Recipe: Thai Watermelon Salad]

Now in its eighth year, the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge encourages healthy eating habits by actively involving students in good nutrition. Sodexo is renowned for its work in advancing childhood nutrition, health and well-being and understands that engaging youth in the creation of nutritious meals is one of the best ways to improve health, fuel minds and improve academic outcomes.

Students participating in the program represent more than 1,300 Sodexo-served elementary schools in 256 school districts and 30 states. A panel of judges reviewed the recipes and evaluated them based on the originality, healthy attributes, ease of preparation, kid-friendliness and plate presentation. Programs like the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge are part of Sodexo's commitment to health, well-being and support for the school districts and communities in which it serves and operates.

Sodexo is committed to taking measurable sustainable actions that ensure a brighter future in the areas of health and wellness, environmental stewardship and community development. The Future Chefs program is one of the many ways Sodexo shares its health and well-being expertise with the clients, customers and communities it serves. Another example is Sodexo's use of research-based principles recommended in the Smarter Lunchroom Movement – developed by the Cornell Center for Behavioral Economics in Child Nutrition Programs – to equip primary and secondary school lunchrooms with tools to improve the eating behaviors of children.

