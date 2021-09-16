Five Elms Capital Congratulates Four Portfolio Companies for Being Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Elms Capital, a global growth private equity firm 100% focused on investing in world class B2B software, today announced that four of the firm's portfolio companies have been named to Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious list showcasing America's fastest-growing private companies.

Recognized based on revenue growth achieved from 2017 to 2020, Five Elms Capital's portfolio companies named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 include:

OpenReel, a SaaS provider of an enterprise remote video creation platform, reported 877% revenue growth

Apptegy, a SaaS provider of communication and content publishing solutions for K-12 school, reported 668% growth

SingleOps, a SaaS provider of field services solutions for the green industry, reported 423% revenue growth

POWWR, a SaaS provider of forecasting and CRM solutions for the utilities industry, reported 169% growth

"We're excited to celebrate the outstanding growth OpenReel, Apptegy, SingleOps and POWWR have each achieved over the last three years," said Fred Coulson, Managing Partner at Five Elms. "The recognition of their exceptional development and expansion is a testament to the dedication of their founders, their hardworking teams, and the loyalty of their customers."

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a leading growth investor in world-class software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Five Elms maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in the best software platforms globally. For more information, visit www.fiveelms.com.

About the Inc 5000

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

SOURCE Five Elms Capital

