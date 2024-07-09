Five Family-Friendly Recipes Perfect for Summer

Discover delicious recipes for your family this summer at Veal.org

UTICA, N.Y., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veal, Discover Delicious, funded by beef farmers and ranchers, has the perfect recipes for this summer season at home with the family. There are a few must haves for the perfect summer meal, but the number one is that it must be quick and easy for the season. Spend more time outside and away from the kitchen with these perfect recipes. To keep you out of the kitchen, here are 5 recipes that are done in under 30 minutes, cooked in one pot, or made outside on the grill!

Delicious ground veal, flavorful bacon, corn, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and crispy tater tots make this Cowboy Casserole a family favorite!

Grilled Veal Pizza - Veal pizza is simple and delicious done on the grill. This grilled pizza is packed with protein, veggies, cheese, and sauce. Great pizza with added flavor from cooking on the grill. Full Recipe Here: https://www.veal.org/recipes/veal-pizza-grilled/ Veal Cheeseburger Macaroni - This delicious Veal Cheeseburger Macaroni will be your new favorite dish. And it's perfect to feed the whole fam! It's quick and easy, great for those too busy for time in the kitchen.

Full Recipe Here: https://www.veal.org/recipes/veal-cheeseburger-macaroni/ Veal Kid-sadillas - Look no further for a kid friendly recipe that introduces new flavors to the family! This delicious and easy recipe combines grains, protein, dairy and veg food groups all in one tortilla, making it a delicious snack or meal!

Full Recipe Here: https://www.veal.org/recipes/veal-kid-sadillas-quesadillas/ Cowboy Casserole - A hearty casserole made with delicious ground veal, flavorful bacon, corn, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Topped with a layer of crispy tater tots, it's baked to golden perfection, creating a comforting one-dish meal.

Full Recipe Here: https://www.veal.org/recipes/cowboy-casserole/ Smash Burger Taco - Ground veal seasoned and spread thinly on a delicious flour tortilla, cooked on a hot skillet, and then served with all the best burger toppings.

Full Recipe Here: https://www.veal.org/recipes/smash-burger-taco/

Find these and more delicious recipes at Veal.org to enjoy this summer with the whole family!

About Veal, Discover Delicious:

Veal, Discover Delicious is an invitation for consumers to discover Veal as a protein option. Veal is a traditional meal that is classically known in fancy, Italian and white table restaurants. The brand was developed with this in mind to encourage consumers to cook Veal in the comfort of their own homes. Veal, Discover Delicious is a subcontractor to the Meat Institute - contractor to The Beef Checkoff.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national Checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

