Five Finalists Vying for $1 Million Innovation Initiative (i2) Award from Alliance Healthcare Foundation

The winning organization and innovation project details will be announced in late summer 2018, following the annual AHF Pitchfest on July 27. Each proposal was designed to communicate how the participating organization's proposed innovation project would alter the health and wellness status quo in a meaningful way to achieve a triple aim — improve quality, increase access, and lower costs.

"This year, we received almost two times the number of applications from last year. Narrowing these applications to five finalists was challenging," noted AHF Interim Executive Director Elizabeth Dreicer. "With our i2 program, a form of innovation venture philanthropy, we are making available $1 million to underwrite efforts to meaningfully change the existing health and wellness paradigm. Importantly, AHF invests knowing that innovation often involves high risk to have the potential of high rewards — in service of advancing community wellness."

According to Nick Macchione, director of the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, "Alliance Healthcare Foundation's i2 innovation initiative demonstrates both insight and courage to do something in the present for the betterment of the future." Macchione adds: "The unique opportunity with the type of innovation philanthropy is that it can support nascent ideas and deploy the money, time and effort in service of improving lives."

Already in its eighth year, i2 funds innovative social sector and social enterprise organizations and leaders that are working to make radical progress in improving the region's health.

"Each of the five finalists represents promising projects," said Dr. Joe Ramsdell, interim board chair. "In keeping with the i2 process, we look forward to hearing from the five organizations at the annual AHF Pitchfest to be held on July 27. We anticipate a spirited competition. We also know that whoever is ultimately selected, the selection marks the beginning of many years of work to actually realize the innovation vision."

About Alliance Healthcare Foundation. Alliance Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a San Diego-based foundation that works with nonprofit, social enterprises, government and community agencies to advance health and wellness of the most vulnerable — the poor, working poor, children, elderly and the homeless in San Diego and Imperial counties — by providing grants, impact investments, collaboration, advocacy and education.

