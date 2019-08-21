Five Flags Speedway - Race Number Nine for the 2019 Bandit Big Rig Series

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bandit Big Rig Series is set to take on the 1/2 mile banked oval at Five Flags Speedway. The Bandits fresh off a spectacular showing at Kalamazoo Speedway, saw Mark "The Wheelman" Noble capture his first victory of 2019. Noble also cut into his season point's deficit and is just 20 points behind current leader and two-time defending champion Ricky Rude.

The series saw a record crowd at Mobile International Speedway earlier this year and expect the same at this great venue as well! If you haven't witnessed the Bandits in action yet, here's your chance for an action-packed evening of suspenseful racing to say the least – with just three races remaining, the point's championship is still up for grabs!

Jason Johnson, General Manager of the Bandit Big Rig Series, sees the excitement building as the first race for the series at Five Flags Speedway approaches. "Fan support has just been incredible in this market the past two years," said Johnson. "The racing to date has just been incredible. Seven feature winners in eight races; it's never a dull moment with the Bandits, especially on a short track."

Bandit series sponsors for the Five Flags race include: AirDog – who will be giving away a diesel fuel system, Minimizer – who produce the toughest products in the toughest industry and Big'Uns Nuts who continuously donate & promote local no-kill animal shelters.

This exciting and affordable family event has activities for the kids and events going on all day - including a FREE Fan Series Truck Show beginning at 11:00 am, the show encourages drivers to bring out their rigs followed by the thrill of big rig racing. Race gates open at 3:00 pm. Fans can meet the drivers of the series on the front stretch of the speedway starting at 5:00 pm – and the green flag drops at 7:00 pm.

Saturday, August 31st – Bandit Big Rig Series at Five Flags Speedway – get your tickets now at www.banditseries.com/pensacola

