Five Franchise Brands Partner with BrandONE to Accelerate Strategic Expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As competition for quality franchise candidates intensifies across the industry, a growing number of emerging and established brands are investing earlier in professional franchise development infrastructure.

Five brands - Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, Mess Hall, Bishops, Delta Crown, and SOLENVIA - have recently partnered with BrandONE to guide and support their franchise expansion efforts as they prepare for their next stage of growth.

From left to right: Amit Kleinberger with Michael Mudd on the BrandONE-On-ONE podcast.

While each brand operates in a different category - from quick-service dining and retail services to emerging service concepts - they share a common objective: building a disciplined, scalable franchise development strategy that attracts the right operators.

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, the world's largest self-service frozen yogurt brand globally, selected BrandONE as it continues refining its growth strategy and attracting experienced franchise operators.

"BrandONE is a thought leader, in our opinion, in franchise development, which means something simple: being the proper conduit between brands and people who seek entrepreneurship and business ownership," said Amit Kleinberger, CEO of Menchie's Frozen Yogurt.

"BrandONE finds the right brands to partner with and the right franchisees to bring to that brand. Michael and his team are not just experienced but, more important than anything, they are good people.

"So there's no doubt, when you bring together expertise, good hearts, and the ability to understand branding, you have a winning formula. We have no doubt that BrandONE is the right company to use to create further growth, expansion, and a winning pool of franchisees along with our tenured concept."

Mess Hall, a fast-growing experiential retail concept founded by Emily Bargeron, partnered with BrandONE to strengthen the operational and strategic foundation needed to support its expansion into franchising.

"We've been incredibly intentional about building Mess Hall the right way, and BrandONE has been an invaluable partner in that process," said Bargeron. "Their team has taken the time to truly understand our business - from our systems to the customer experience - and has helped us refine a foundation that is built to scale."

Bargeron added that BrandONE's work evaluating the company's operations and development strategy has played a key role in preparing the brand for growth.

"They've worked alongside us to ensure that every part of our business is not only efficient but also designed to support long-term success for our franchise partners," she said. "Because of that, we're moving into this next phase of growth with a strong level of confidence and clarity."

Bishops, the lifestyle haircare brand known for its modern barbershop experience; Delta Crown, a hair extension salon concept; and SOLENVIA, an emerging home-care service brand, are also working with BrandONE as they prepare to expand their franchise networks.

According to BrandONE Partner & CEO Michael Mudd, the recent partnerships reflect a broader shift across the franchise industry as brands recognize the importance of building the right development infrastructure before pursuing aggressive growth.

"Franchise growth works best when brands take a strategic approach from day one," said Mudd. "What we're seeing across the industry is founders and leadership teams realizing that attracting the right franchisees requires more than just interest - it requires clear positioning, disciplined development systems, and a thoughtful growth strategy. Our role is to help brands build that foundation so they can scale with the right operators and protect the integrity of the concept."

BrandONE works with emerging and established brands to develop franchise growth strategies, generate qualified franchise candidates, and support the systems required for long-term expansion.

For the five brands now partnering with the firm, the focus is the same: finding the right franchisees and building sustainable growth that benefits both operators and the brand itself.

You can find out more about the journey of these brands on episodes of the BrandONE-on-ONE podcast – follow their Instagram for the latest releases: https://www.instagram.com/brandonefd/

About BrandONE

BrandONE is a franchise development consultancy that helps high-potential brands scale with precision and purpose. The firm partners with franchisors and private equity-backed systems to drive quality growth through strategic planning, lead generation, recruitment, and operational readiness. With a track record of building standout franchise systems, BrandONE combines real-world experience with a client-first approach to deliver measurable, unit-level results. Learn more at www.brandonefd.com

SOURCE BrandONE