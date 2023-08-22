FIVE FRANDZEL ROBINS BLOOM & CSATO ATTORNEYS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Best Lawyers has recognized Peter Csato, Andrew Alper, and Michael Gomez in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and Wesley King and Gerrick Warrington in the fourth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. Best Lawyers awards are compiled "by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers" and honor "only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas."

"Ranking the most exceptional legal minds requires sustained commitment and considerable intricacy. We leave no stone unturned, ensuring that that each stage of the Best Lawyers awards cycle is thorough," states the periodical. "Our dedication to accuracy is backed by a Purely Peer Review® process that we developed for the first edition and have maintained across decades of research."

Peter Csato's practice reflects his varied work over the years representing commercial lenders of all types including banks, commercial finance companies, hedge funds and private lenders at all stages of the lending cycle. The "cradle to grave" experience (and sometimes "resurrection") Peter acquired in representing institutional and private lenders has broadened through referrals to include representing private businesses and individuals in the enforcement and collections of judgments and restructuring of debts for businesses which requires expertise in real and personal property secured transactions.

Andrew K. Alper represents lenders and secured creditors with a large concentration of clients in the equipment leasing and real and personal property secured transactions areas. Andrew's practice includes litigation, documentation, insolvency, transactional matters and all matters affecting lenders and lessors, except for tax related matters.

Michael Gomez focuses his practice in the areas of bankruptcy, debtor and creditor rights, commercial litigation, and business litigation; debt workout negotiations, restructuring, and documentation of commercial lending transactions, and personal property and real estate-secured credits. He has represented various entities, including debtors, creditors' committees, hedge funds, indenture trustees, equipment lessors, receivers, landlords, bankruptcy trustees, judgment creditors, private lenders, and institutional lenders in out of court workouts, federal and state court litigation, and chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 bankruptcy cases.

Wesley King focuses his practice representing commercial banks, private lenders, funds, and other financial companies in a wide variety of transactional matters, including real estate transactions and finance, commercial loan documentation, and other secured transactions.

Gerrick Warrington is a bankruptcy lawyer and commercial litigator. He specializes in representing banks, private lenders, loan servicers, and other financial institutions and businesses in chapter 11 and chapter 7 bankruptcy cases, including appeals. He also represents businesses, including lenders, commercial landlords and tenants, and others in business and insolvency-related litigation in state and federal court.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

