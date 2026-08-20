Five from Nachawati Law Group Earn Recognition in the 2027 Best Lawyers in America® Guide

Veteran trial lawyers honored for injury, mass tort litigation, successes in high-stakes disputes

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nachawati Law Group is proud to announce that attorneys Majed Nachawati, John Raggio, Steve Schulte, Gibbs Henderson and Mitchell McCrea have earned repeat recognition in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the legal profession's most respected peer-review publications.

The annual guide is compiled based on extensive evaluations by attorneys and other legal professionals who have firsthand knowledge of a lawyer's abilities and professional reputation. The honors reflect the firm's sustained success handling complex injury, mass tort and public entity litigation across the country.

The 2027 honorees include:

Majed Nachawati, founding partner: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

John Raggio, partner and general counsel: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Mass Tort/Class Action Litigation – Plaintiffs

Steve Schulte, partner: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Gibbs Henderson, partner: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Mitchell McCrea, managing attorney: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

The Best Lawyers in America honors are just the latest recognition for Nachawati Law Group, which has emerged as a leader and innovator in cutting-edge complex injury litigation and mass torts for individuals harmed by exposure to toxic chemicals, including pesticides like Monsanto's Roundup and Syngenta's paraquat herbicides, asbestos, talc, and PFAS forever chemicals.

The lawyers in the firm's Public Entity Litigation Division provide the same caliber of trial litigation expertise combined with expertise working within governmental legal organizations, allowing them to partner with state, regional and local governmental entities to obtain justice for with experience working with public entities.

"Our attorneys are at the forefront of consequential litigation on the national level, leading and making a difference every day," said Nachawati. "I'm honored to work alongside them and proud to see that peer lawyers recognize the hard work we're doing."

About Nachawati Law Group

Nachawati Law Group is a national trial law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by dangerous products, environmental toxins, corporate misconduct, and negligence. The firm has extensive experience and resources to partner with governmental entities handling mass torts, environmental contamination, and public health crises. Visit www.Ntrial.com.

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group