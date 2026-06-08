Nachawati Law Group Expands Public Entity Litigation Firepower with Veteran Attorney Benjamin Notterman

Notterman brings public entity, complex litigation expertise to firm's growing practice group

DALLAS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As states, regional governments and other public entities increasingly partner with outside counsel to pursue complex litigation involving consumer protection, environmental harms, antitrust violations, and technology-related privacy abuses, Nachawati Law Group is continuing the expansion of its Public Entity Litigation Division (PELD) with the addition of veteran public and private sector lawyer Benjamin Notterman.

Before joining Nachawati Law Group, Notterman served as Senior Counsel to New Jersey Attorneys General Matthew Platkin and Jennifer Davenport, overseeing civil litigation, regulatory enforcement, and agency counseling across New Jersey's executive branch.

"Government entities across the country are stepping up enforcement to protect their residents and demanding accountability," said PELD partner Michael Kades. "Ben has been instrumental to New Jersey's impressive record and strengthens our ability to serve public clients nationwide."

Notterman's experience includes coordinating complex litigation against technology and healthcare corporations and serving as a liaison with legal department partners in other states. His addition significantly reinforces the firm's growing Public Entity Litigation Division, which focuses exclusively on partnering with state, regional and local governments of all kinds to obtain justice for residents and stakeholders.

"Ben brings a rare combination of experience that will allow our group to continue providing key assistance to our public entity partners," said PELD partner Brian McMath. "He understands the responsibilities and pressures government lawyers face because he has lived them, and that makes him an exceptionally valuable advocate for our public entity clients."

Notterman earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University and graduated from New York University School of Law in 2014.

About the Nachawati Law Group's Public Entity Litigation Division

Nachawati Law Group's Public Entity Litigation Division is a group of seasoned litigators and former public servants with decades of experience focused on public entity representation. The group works closely with a range of public partners, including state attorneys general, county councils, city mayors, fire chiefs, investment boards, and licensing authorities to hold corporations accountable for selling harmful products, deceiving consumers, harming competitive markets, and polluting the environment. To learn more, visit: https://www.publicentity.law/

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group