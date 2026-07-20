Lawdragon 500X Honors Nachawati Law Group Partners Erin Wood and Charlie Stern as Next Generation Legal Leaders

National recognition highlights leadership in product liability, mass tort and multidistrict litigation

DALLAS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nachawati Law Group is proud to announce that partners Erin Wood and Charlie Stern have been selected for the 2026 Lawdragon 500X – The Next Generation guide, recognizing attorneys who are shaping the future of the legal profession through advocacy, leadership and results.

The national recognition reflects Wood and Stern's leadership in some of the country's most significant product liability and mass tort litigation on behalf of individuals and families harmed by dangerous products and toxic exposures. The two have helped lead litigation involving Bayer/Monsanto's Roundup herbicide, Syngenta's paraquat herbicide, asbestos-contaminated talcum powder products, and highly addictive opioid medications.

The Lawdragon 500X recognizes mid-career lawyers who have distinguished themselves through courtroom outcomes and professional leadership. Honorees are selected through independent research, peer nominations and editorial review.

"They are the future of the law. And, in many respects, the now," Lawdragon CEO Katrina Dewey wrote in announcing this year's honorees.

Beyond representing individual clients, Wood and Stern have served in leadership positions in complex multidistrict litigation, collaborating with co-counsel nationwide and coordinating strategy involving thousands of claims pending in courts across the country.

They have also been active in public policy debate surrounding corporate accountability, speaking out against legislative and legal efforts that could limit the rights of individuals harmed by defective products or allow corporations to avoid responsibility through bankruptcy proceedings or other procedural tactics.

"This recognition reflects not only their individual accomplishments but also the impact that Charlie and Erin have made on behalf of clients nationwide," said Nachawati Law Group founding partner Majed Nachawati. "Their skill in the courtroom and their unwavering commitment make a real difference for our clients, who are often facing life-changing diagnoses such as cancer, Parkinson's disease and other serious illnesses."

Their selection to the Lawdragon 500X further demonstrates Nachawati Law Group's depth of experience and reinforces the firm's role as a national leader in complex product liability and mass tort litigation.

About Nachawati Law Group

Nachawati Law Group is a national plaintiffs' law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by dangerous products, environmental toxins, corporate misconduct, and negligence. The firm has extensive experience in complex mass tort and product liability litigation and is committed to securing justice for clients nationwide. Visit www.Ntrial.com.

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group