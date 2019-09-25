Five G Capital Adds Mike Haridopolos as Senior Managing Director

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five G Capital Partners, LLC ("Five G") announced today that former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos has joined Five G as a Senior Managing Director and Chairman of Five G's Advisory Board.

"Since retiring from the Florida Senate in 2012 after a very successful and highly productive political career spanning more than 14 years (the last four as Senate President), Mike has been an active lobbyist and consultant successfully guiding companies through complex State and Federal political issues and bureaucratic red-tape," said Robert Goldstein, Founder and Managing Partner of Five G Capital. "Over the past several years, I have collaborated on multiple projects with Mike and am repeatedly impressed by his ability to create tangible and accretive value. As Five G Capital continues to grow its investment portfolio, it only made sense to formalize our working relationship by inviting Mike to join our team and lead our advisory board."

"I am looking forward to bringing my many years of legislative experience and public service to current Five G investments, and actively help the Five G team pursue and originate new investment opportunities leveraging many longstanding relationships I've made within the private sector," said Former Florida State Senate President Mike Haridopolos. "I am continually impressed with the Five G platform and business model. Bobby and I work very well together, and our collective skill sets are extremely synergistic. I look forward to what the future holds as we head into 2020."

ABOUT FIVE G CAPITAL

Founded in early 2018, Five G Capital Partners, LLC, headquartered in Chicago, IL has completed 3 investments through Q2 2019. Its most recent portfolio investment was nominated for the 2019 Turnaround Management's Association's Small Transaction of the Year. A middle-market merchant banking firm, Five G maintains a consistent and disciplined investment approach bolstered by its team's extensive experience in private equity, capital markets, real estate and operational improvement. Five G structures its investments on a co-investment basis with its financial partners (including private equity firms, family offices and financial institutions) on a deal by deal basis. Five G focuses on growth capital, special situation and value-oriented investment opportunities.

